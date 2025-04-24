Delhi Government Boosts Summer Water Supply with GPS-Enabled Tanker Launch

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched 1,111 water tankers equipped with a GPS-enabled location tracking system to enhance water supply in the national capital during the summer months. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the tankers on Sunday (April 20), marking 60 days of the BJP government.

The implementation of this GPS technology will allow for the real-time monitoring of the tankers’ locations via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters. Furthermore, an app and a dashboard have been launched, enabling the DJB to monitor the movement of the water tankers and the amount of water distributed in each area. Water Minister Parvesh Verma stated that the public will also be able to track the location of the tankers on their mobile phones, similar to food delivery applications.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that this initiative is a step towards complete transparency and aims to tackle issues such as water leakage and corruption, taking a dig at the previous AAP government. She stated, “From now on, there will be no leakage of water and no leakage of corruption”. Water minister Verma echoed this sentiment, describing the initiative as a “model of good governance and transparency”.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening Delhi’s water infrastructure, CM Gupta noted that the 2025-26 budget has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the water sector. These funds will be used for various initiatives, including installing smart meters, reviving water bodies, laying new pipelines, and desilting existing drains. Gupta also mentioned plans for a new town plan to provide tap water to every resident.

Taking a critical stance against the former AAP-led government, Gupta claimed that what the previous government could not achieve in years, the current government has accomplished in just ten weeks. She also mentioned the deployment of 50 super sucker machines to address sewer overflow, compared to the previous government’s procurement of only two. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance the capacity of sewage treatment and water treatment plants.

Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reiterated the government’s dedication, stating that ministers are working continuously, including on holidays and festivals, to improve the situation. The GPS-enabled tankers can be tracked from a command centre dashboard at the DJB headquarters in Jhandewalan. The event in Burari was attended by various officials, including Water Minister Parvesh Verma and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.