Corruption Complaint Filed Against Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde IAS

The excerpts of the complaint that I sent to various authorities are given below.

To January 12, 2025

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Copy for Urgent Action to: Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokpal of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi, Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi

Subject: Complaint against Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Shilpa Shinde (IAS) and other DJB officials for dereliction of official duty which is a punishable offence and violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India which guarantees right to life to every citizen of India.

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and anti-corruption activist

Dear Authorities,

I am a government’s national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. Along with my regular editorial and social services, I run various environment protection, human rights protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns. I have also been running the free “Clean House” social service for the past 7 years to help the residents of Delhi housing societies who are victims of crime and corruption.

I am sending you this complaint against the DJB CEO Ms. Shilpa Shinde (IAS) and other DJB officials who have wilfully neglected their official duty and put the lives of hundreds of Delhi residents to peril. With their carelessness and inaction, these DJB officials have also deprived Delhi residents of their fundamental right to live in a clean and healthy environment. With their misconduct, the DJB CEO and other DJB officials have shown that they are above the law and they do not care about the public grievances while they are being paid with public money.

CASE DETAILS

On January 2, 2025, I was informed by the residents of Dwarka, Sector-3, Phase-3 (D-Block), J.J. Colony that water-logging has been persisting in this area for the past several weeks. As a result, they are not able to move freely and there is a risk of spreading diseases with stagnant dirty water in the streets.

I emailed the complaint including the photographs of the water-logging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other authorities. After receiving my email, MCD registered my complaint on January 3 with Complaint Number: 250103162687094927 and on January 4, the MCD officials updated the complaint status as “Resolved”.

However, the aggrieved residents informed me that the water-logging problem has not been resolved. In fact, the corrupt MCD officials told a lie and just after throwing the responsibility on DJB, they closed the complaint as “Resolved”.

I had also registered this complaint for MCD on the Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) of Delhi Government. In response, Commissioner Ashwani Kumar (Phone No. 23225901) forwarded my complaint like a postman to a DC named Santosh Kumar Rai. But even until January 12, the MCD PGMS status is still “Under Process”.

Since PGMS complaints are handled by corrupt and careless officials, they ignored the complaint and the water-logging problem still persists in the residential colony. Similarly, my DJB Complaint: DJB002321394 remained unaddressed, as the DJB online site failed to register my complaint after just giving me the complaint number.

Moreover, the CM office sent me an email on January 5 about the action it has taken by sending my complaint to DJB and other departments. Similarly, MCD informed me with an email on January 6 that it has asked the officials to resolve the water-logging problem. Unfortunately, however, the problem has not been resolved.

Along with multiple phone calls to the concerned offices, I also sent a slew of Twitter messages to Delhi LG, CM Office, MCD, and DJB. But all these negligent officials did not resolve the problem and people in the affected area are suffering because of the government’s carelessness and inaction.

As the water-logging was not removed, I approached the DJB again. I filed the complaint again to DJB through WhatsApp on January 6, 2024. I was given the Complaint No. DJB002330054. Since DJB is one of the most corrupt departments in Delhi, the DJB officials again ignored the complaint and did not resolve the problem in Dwarka, Sector-3, Phase-3 (D-Block), J.J. Colony 110078.

I also sent my complaint through WhatsApp to DJB official Mr. Satish Kumar on January 9. And my PGMS complaint dated 09/01/2025 was also forwarded to him by the DJB CEO Ms. Shilpa Shinde and another DJB official Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma. However, all these DJB officials ignored the complaints and did not bother to discharge their official responsibilities while the residents in the affected area continue to suffer with filthy water in their streets.

Further, on January 10, I sent the complaint on WhatsApp to OSD to DJB CEO. Since the entire DJB seems to be a rotten outfit, this careless OSD also ignored the complaint. On January 10, the CM office again sent an email to DJB CEO to get the problem resolved. But DJB CEO and other DJB officials are so arrogant and negligent that they ignored the CM’s directions repeatedly. Consequently, Delhi residents are still suffering because of stagnant dirty water in their streets.

Therefore, the DJB CEO and other DJB officials must be handed down the strictest possible punishment including the termination of their jobs and imprisonment for their misconduct, dereliction of duty, and blatant violation of the citizens’ fundamental rights.

As bureaucratic and political corruption is increasing exponentially in India, it is essential to punish the corrupt and weed out corruption from the country. If the corrupt government functionaries keep enjoying impunity, corruption will spread like a pandemic disease in all parts of the country and India will remain in the category of underdeveloped countries.

You must realize that India is already being censured in all parts of the world for rampant corruption and human rights violations here. If you do not prosecute, convict, and imprison the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, they will further tarnish India’s image and jeopardize our relations with other countries.

REQUEST FOR ACTION: In view of these facts, I advise you to immediately issue prosecution notices to all accused DJB officials including DJB CEO and begin the prosecution process transparently while informing me at each step of the process. As I have explained the prosecution process for corruption cases in the “India Corruption Research Report 2024”, you can follow that process and let me know the action that you plan to take in this case.

As the petitioner in this case, I will be available to participate in the online hearings that you schedule to prosecute the DJB officials. With the hope that you will not brush this case of organized crime and corruption under the carpet, I request you for an immediate response.

You can click here to study the complete document (including case details, exhibits, and photographs) to take action as described in this document.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email