PM Modi Condoles the Passing of Pope Francis

Modi added that Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

By RMN News Service

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi today (April 21) condoled the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He hailed him as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage.

Earlier, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88. The pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, passed away after a prolonged illness. The last few months of his 12-year papacy had been marked by several hospital visits and increasing concerns about his health.

In his post on social media platform X, Modi said, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.”

[ Also Read: Pope Francis Dies Aged 88: Vatican Announces Passing of Pontiff ]

Modi added that Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope, Modi said.

I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace, Modi said.