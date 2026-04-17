European Anti-Torture Committee Sounds Alarm Over Deteriorating Detention Conditions and Rising Impunity

Over the past year, the committee conducted 182 inspections across 20 countries to monitor these critical human rights safeguards.

Raman Media Network Human Rights Desk

New Delhi | April 17, 2026

STRASBOURG — The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) has released its 2025 annual report, warning of a “worrying” decline in the treatment and living conditions of detainees across Europe. While acknowledging some advancements, the committee highlighted a disturbing trend where ill-treatment is re-emerging in regions that had previously shown improvement, often fueled by a growing sense of impunity for abusive actions.

A primary concern identified in the report is the “normalization” of prison overcrowding, a crisis that has steadily worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic. This issue is particularly acute for individuals in pre-trial detention, who in certain countries are being confined to their cells for more than 22 hours a day for months at a time. CPT President Alan Mitchell warned that these conditions violate human dignity, undermine prison operations, and increase the risk of violence and mental health deterioration for both inmates and staff.

In the realm of law enforcement, the report noted a nuanced shift: while professionalism has improved during formal interviews, ill-treatment remains a significant problem during arrests and informal questioning. To address these persistent gaps in accountability, the committee is calling for a strict zero-tolerance policy toward violence, enhanced training in modern interview methods, and the mandatory use of CCTV and body-worn cameras.

The treatment of migrants also remains a “serious concern,” with the report highlighting credible allegations of violent “pushbacks” by security forces. Furthermore, the CPT criticized the continued detention of vulnerable populations, such as children and mothers with infants, urging governments to prioritize alternatives to incarceration for these groups.

Finally, the committee observed that a critical shortage of healthcare staff in mental-health and social-care establishments is undermining patient care and oversight. In response to these evolving challenges, the CPT adopted updated standards for healthcare services in prisons in late 2025 and plans to publish new standards for social-care homes in 2026. Over the past year, the committee conducted 182 inspections across 20 countries to monitor these critical human rights safeguards.