The Turbulent Road to Politics: Vijay Faces CBI Interrogation and ‘Jana Nayagan’ Film Crisis

Because the Tamil Nadu elections are set to begin on April 23, 2026, the board forwarded the film to the Election Commission for review under the Model Code of Conduct.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | April 17, 2026

The transition from superstar to full-time politician has proven increasingly difficult for Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as he faces a combination of legal scrutiny and significant setbacks for his final film, Jana Nayagan. In January 2026, Vijay was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over six hours regarding a deadly stampede in Karur.

This investigation into the September 27, 2025, tragedy, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries, centers on a campaign rally where attendance drastically exceeded government-permitted limits. While Vijay maintained to investigators that he departed the venue early to prevent chaos, police officials have alleged that a delay on his part actually contributed to the crowd losing control.

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approached, TVK had signaled a strategic shift, reportedly open to partnering with any political party provided that Vijay is projected as the chief ministerial candidate. However, the actor claims he is being targeted by the BJP through federal investigations due to his vocal opposition to their ideology.

Simultaneously, Vijay’s final cinematic project, the political thriller Jana Nayagan, has become mired in technical and legal turmoil. The film’s marketing campaign first drew criticism when a Google Gemini AI watermark was discovered in the trailer, sparking a heated debate regarding “Cinema 4.0” and the decline of traditional editing standards. Far more damaging was the reported leak of the entire film in HD print across piracy websites and Telegram. This security breach has severely compromised the film’s financial outlook, threatening a Rs 120-crore deal with Prime Video and satellite rights with Zee5, as platforms now seek to renegotiate contracts.

The film’s theatrical release has also been derailed by certification delays. Originally scheduled for January 9, 2026, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) halted the process due to political references, including the lead character’s name, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK). Because the Tamil Nadu elections are set to begin on April 23, 2026, the board forwarded the film to the Election Commission for review under the Model Code of Conduct. Industry analysts now suggest that Jana Nayagan may not see a legitimate release until after April 30, 2026, leaving the commercial future of the Rs 500-crore production highly uncertain.