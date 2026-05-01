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European Leaders Issue “The Paris Call” to Protect Election Observers and Safeguard Democracy

“The Paris Call” explicitly defines election observers as both “watchdogs of democratic processes” and “human-rights defenders”.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | May 1, 2026

PARIS – Leading international figures and policymakers have issued a powerful demand for the protection of electoral observers, identifying them as an essential component for securing democratic processes and rights across Europe. Following a high-level event held on April 28-29, 2026, participants released a final statement known as “The Paris Call,” which urges member states to reinforce the integrity of their elections.

The event, titled “Towards trusted and inclusive electoral processes: the role of observers,” was co-organized by key bodies of the Council of Europe: the Parliamentary Assembly, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, and the Venice Commission. This initiative was launched within the broader framework of the New Democratic Pact for Europe.

A United Front for Electoral Integrity

The conference brought together a broad coalition of democratic stakeholders. Representing the Council of Europe were Presidents Petra Bayr (Parliamentary Assembly), Gunn Marit Helgesen (Congress), and Marta Cartabia (Venice Commission). They were joined by electoral management experts from the Council’s 46 member states, as well as high-level representatives from the European Union diplomatic corps, the OSCE, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and various non-governmental organizations.

Demands for Legislative Reform

“The Paris Call” explicitly defines election observers as both “watchdogs of democratic processes” and “human-rights defenders”. To ensure they can fulfill this role, the statement urges European states to:

Establish strong legislative frameworks for domestic observation that guarantee observers’ security, free movement, and unhindered access to polling stations .

for domestic observation that guarantee observers’ security, free movement, and . Systematically invite international observation missions and provide them with the necessary access and security to conduct their work effectively.

and provide them with the necessary access and security to conduct their work effectively. Ensure meaningful follow-up regarding the findings and conclusions presented by these missions to improve future electoral cycles.

Strengthening the Democratic Framework

The participants emphasized that both domestic and international observation are vital for enhancing transparency and reinforcing public trust in the democratic system. To formalize these protections, “The Paris Call” advocates for the adoption of a specific Council of Europe instrument dedicated to guaranteeing, protecting, and promoting the work of electoral observers across the continent.