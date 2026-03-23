FIR Filed Against Former Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar After Official’s Suicide

This scandal unfolds against a backdrop of severe systemic decay in Punjab.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 22, 2026

AMRITSAR — A massive constitutional and governance crisis has erupted in Punjab following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The legal action, filed on March 22, 2026, at Amritsar’s Ranjit Avenue Police Station, comes in the wake of the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a senior official with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

The Inciting Incident and Charges: The case centers on the death of Randhawa, the corporation’s District Manager, whose suicide has exposed allegations of brutal political coercion. Following a harrowing complaint by the official’s widow, Upinder Kaur—who documented a cycle of “sustained harassment” and “mental torture”—the police have named Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his Personal Assistant as primary accused.

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The accused face serious designations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 108 (abetment of suicide), Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and Section 3(5) (common intention).

Digital Testimony “Mafia-Style” Coercion: A viral “suicide video” recorded by Randhawa prior to his death has become the cornerstone of the investigation. In the footage, Randhawa viscerally indicts the minister, stating, “Kha layi ‘celphos’ tuhade yaar ne. Minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton” (Your friend has consumed Celphos out of fear of Minister Laljit Bhullar).

The official’s digital testimony detailed three specific triggers for his desperation:

Illegal Tenders: Pressure to bypass legitimate bidding processes to favor the Minister’s father.

Pressure to bypass legitimate bidding processes to favor the Minister’s father. Financial Extortion: A direct demand for a ₹10 lakh bribe .

A direct demand for a . Physical Assault: Claims that he was assaulted at the Minister’s residence and subjected to an attempt to record a “compromising video” for blackmail.

Government Response and Political Fallout: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted Bhullar’s resignation on March 21, 2026, and has ordered Chief Secretary K A P Sinha to lead a high-level probe. While the administration has pivoted back to “zero tolerance” rhetoric, critics view the resignation as a tactical move to shield the government from being labeled a “criminal enterprise”. Skeptics have pointed to the “Singla Precedent,” noting that previous ministers removed for corruption were later seen back in the government’s inner circle.

A State in Crisis: This scandal unfolds against a backdrop of severe systemic decay in Punjab. The state is currently grappling with a ₹400,000-crore debt and a drug epidemic that continues to claim thousands of lives despite campaign promises to end the crisis.

Furthermore, the incident has re-energized allegations of “state capture,” with opposition leaders suggesting Punjab is being run as a “subsidiary” of the AAP’s Delhi-based leadership. As the state moves toward the 2027 election cycle, the Bhullar case is being viewed by local activists as a dire warning regarding the intersection of administrative coercion and “mafia culture” within the government.