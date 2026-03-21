India’s Graduate Unemployment Crisis Deepens Amid AI Pivot and Obsolete Curricula

The sources describe the current educational curriculum as obsolete, failing to provide the practical skills required in an era where AI manages coding and logistical planning.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 20, 2026

NEW DELHI — A growing structural deficit in India’s workforce has reached a critical tipping point, with new data revealing that 67% of the nation’s unemployed youth are now graduates. This figure has more than doubled since 2004, when graduates accounted for only 32% of the unemployed population.

The “State of Working India 2026” report highlights a massive supply-demand mismatch: while India adds approximately 50 lakh graduates annually, the market has only created about 17 lakh stable, salaried positions per year. This surplus has diluted the economic value of higher education, leading to stagnant earnings growth and a narrowing “wage premium” for degree holders.

The crisis has now breached the gates of India’s most elite institutions. In 2024, reports indicated that up to 60% of students at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) failed to secure immediate employment, a situation described as a “canary in the coal mine” for the broader education system. Desperation has reached a level where premier schools like IIM Lucknow and BITS Pilani have reportedly turned to alumni to help find roles for current graduates.

Compounding these domestic issues is a global “Great Restructuring” driven by Artificial Intelligence. In 2025, the tech sector eliminated over 122,000 positions as corporations like Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel pivoted capital toward AI-driven infrastructure. In India, the traditional “Labor Arbitrage” model is breaking down, evidenced by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cutting its workforce below 600,000 for the first time since 2022.

The sources describe the current educational curriculum as obsolete, failing to provide the practical skills required in an era where AI manages coding and logistical planning. This disconnect has led to an “informality trap,” where 82% of the workforce remains in the informal sector, often forcing overqualified engineers to work as delivery agents or shop attendants.

Evidence of a growing “vote of no confidence” in the system is emerging, as education participation among young men dropped from 38% in 2017 to 34% in 2024. Experts warn that without a radical overhaul that synchronizes academic certification with modern industrial skill requirements, the divide between the educated and the employed will continue to widen.