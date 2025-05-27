India’s COVID Total Rises Over 1,000, Delhi Reports 104 Cases

By RMN News Service

COVID-19 cases are rising across Asia, with spikes reported in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as an increase in cases in India. In India, the total number of COVID cases has increased to 1,009 cases. Official sources indicate that most of the COVID cases reported in various states in India are mild and patients are under home care. The situation in India was recently assessed by the Union Health Secretary along with other health officials.

Specific active case numbers in India, according to data on May 26 from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, show Kerala with the highest number at 430 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases, and Delhi with 104 active cases currently. Other states and Union Territories reporting cases include Gujarat (83), Tamil Nadu (69), Karnataka (47), Uttar Pradesh (15), Rajasthan (13), West Bengal (12), Haryana (9), Puducherry (9), Andhra Pradesh (4), Madhya Pradesh (2), Chhattisgarh (1), Goa (1), and Telangana (1). Many states and Union Territories have not reported any cases yet.

The rise in cases in Asia includes densely populated Hong Kong, where health authorities consider virus activity “quite high”. The percentage of respiratory samples testing Covid-positive in Hong Kong recently reached its highest level in a year. Data also indicates that severe cases, including deaths, reached their highest level in about a year in the week through May 3, 2025, totaling 31. Rising viral load in sewage water and increases in Covid-related medical consultations and hospitalizations suggest active virus spread in Hong Kong.

Singapore is also experiencing a surge. The city-state’s health ministry reported that the estimated number of cases jumped 28% to 14,200 in the week ending May 3, 2025, compared to the prior week. Daily hospitalizations also rose by approximately 30%. Singapore now only provides case updates when a noticeable spike occurs.

In India, two new COVID-19 variants have been detected: NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. Both are classified by the World Health Organisation as ‘variants under monitoring’. The NB.1.8.1 variant was first detected in Tamil Nadu, and LF.7 was first confirmed in Gujarat. The dominant strain in India remains JN.1, found in 53 percent of all sequent samples, followed by BA.2 at 26 per cent and other Omicron sublineages at 20 per cent.

Regarding the nature of the currently circulating variants, both India and Singapore have reported similar findings. Official sources in India, based on ascertainment from National IHR focal points, stated there is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants, referencing reports from Singapore, Hong Kong, and other countries. Singapore’s health ministry also stated there is no indication that currently circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe cases than those seen during the pandemic phase. Waning population immunity could be a factor influencing the increase in cases.

The rise in cases is not confined to these locations, with mainland China reportedly on track for a wave that could reach last year’s summer peak, and Thailand reporting cluster outbreaks. Health authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore have reiterated calls for people to keep their vaccinations updated, especially high-risk individuals who should get booster shots.