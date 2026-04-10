Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns from Allahabad High Court to Halt Impeachment in Cash Scandal

The case has drawn intense public attention and renewed debate over what some have described as a “bribe for bail” culture in parts of the Indian judiciary.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, April 10, 2026 – Justice Yashwant Varma, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has resigned from his post, abruptly ending a high-profile parliamentary impeachment process triggered by the discovery of a large stash of cash at his official residence last year.

In a letter sent to President Droupadi Murmu on April 9, 2026, Justice Varma cited “deep anguish” over the circumstances leading to his decision, though he provided no further details. His resignation comes just as Parliament was set to deliberate on his removal, allowing him to retain his pension and other judicial benefits that would have been forfeited had he been impeached and removed.

The scandal erupted on March 14, 2025, when firefighters discovered a massive hoard of cash—some stacks reportedly more than 1.5 feet high—inside a room at Justice Varma’s Delhi residence following a fire. Justice Varma has consistently denied ownership of the money, insisting the room was accessible to others. However, a Supreme Court-appointed in-house inquiry panel found “sufficient substance” in the allegations and concluded that the judge and his family members exercised “active control” over the area where the cash was found.

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In response, the Supreme Court transferred him from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court and stripped him of all judicial work. In August 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted an impeachment motion signed by 146 Members of Parliament. A three-member committee comprising Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Maninder Mohan, and senior advocate BV Acharya was formed to examine the charges.

The case has drawn intense public attention and renewed debate over what some have described as a “bribe for bail” culture in parts of the Indian judiciary. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described the episode as a “serious concern” for the integrity of the justice system, stressing the need for a strong parliamentary response to allegations of judicial corruption.

Justice Varma’s petitions challenging the inquiry findings were dismissed by the Supreme Court, clearing the way for the impeachment proceedings that have now been rendered moot by his resignation.

The episode has once again spotlighted broader concerns about corruption in India’s judicial system, as highlighted in recent research reports on governance and the judiciary. Observers say the swift resignation may help contain the immediate political fallout while leaving larger questions about accountability and public trust in the higher judiciary unresolved.