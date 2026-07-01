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Auditing the Illusion: Comprehensive 12-Year Dossier on Narendra Modi’s Governance Formally Archived on Global Zenodo Repository

A comprehensive investigative dossier documenting 12 years of systematic democratic regression and institutional decay in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally archived on the global Zenodo repository. Operated by CERN, this permanent digital record ensures that evidence of state capture remains accessible to international human rights watchdogs and legal researchers beyond the reach of domestic censorship.

Raman Media Network Research Desk

New Delhi | June 30, 2026

Global Archiving of the Modi Dossier: A Landmark for Accountability

In a significant move for international transparency and open-access journalism, the investigative report titled “Auditing the Illusion: A 12-Year Dossier on the Indian State” has been formally accepted into the Zenodo research repository. This development provides a permanent, immutable digital footprint for the findings, assigned under DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.21029121.

The Security of the Zenodo Infrastructure

The choice of Zenodo is strategic for safeguarding high-stakes political information. Developed as part of the European Commission’s OpenAIRE initiative and operated by CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research), the repository offers a robust web infrastructure. This platform is specifically designed to protect critical data from local political tampering, state-sponsored cyberattacks, or corporate suppression. By securing a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), the dossier is now an unalterable evidentiary ledger accessible to foreign diplomats, legal researchers, and global policymakers.

Digital Permanence for Accountability: The 12-year audit of the Indian state is now an unalterable global record, protected by CERN-operated infrastructure against censorship.

Core Pillars of the Investigative Audit

The archived document serves as a synthesized record of thousands of data points and institutional logs originally tracked by the RMN News network. It categorizes 12 years of governance into several critical thematic areas:

Electoral Integrity: The dossier provides a forensic analysis of the non-transparent use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging they are used to manipulate outcomes and shield the regime from its actual unpopularity.

The dossier provides a forensic analysis of the non-transparent use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging they are used to manipulate outcomes and shield the regime from its actual unpopularity. Institutional Coercion: Documentation reveals the systematic stripping of autonomy from state bodies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police. It further highlights a climate of fear within the judiciary, citing unresolved cases like the fatality of Judge B.H. Loya.

Documentation reveals the systematic stripping of autonomy from state bodies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police. It further highlights a climate of fear within the judiciary, citing unresolved cases like the fatality of Judge B.H. Loya. The Bollywood Gleichschaltung: The research examines the state-managed coordination of the entertainment industry, where hyper-nationalist films and fabricated box office milestones are allegedly used as propaganda to mask economic crises.

The research examines the state-managed coordination of the entertainment industry, where hyper-nationalist films and fabricated box office milestones are allegedly used as propaganda to mask economic crises. Economic Reality vs. Public Relations: The audit contrasts state-backed growth narratives with the ground reality of historic unemployment, fiscal instability, and the enrichment of preferred corporate oligarchs.

Institutional Decay Documented: From EVM manipulation to the coercion of the judiciary, the Zenodo-archived dossier provides a forensic roadmap of state capture in India.

A Permanent Record for the Future

While the RMN News network continues to maintain a live investigative hub for real-time updates, the archiving of this dossier on Zenodo marks a transition to a permanent historical record. Researchers and international legal bodies can now instantly cite this verified record of state capture, ensuring that the documented regression of Indian democracy remains a permanent part of the global archive.