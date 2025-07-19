Musk Demands Transparency from Trump Administration on Epstein Files

The Epstein files, compiled during federal investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, include flight logs, contact lists, and court records.

By RMN News Service

Washington, D.C. – July 19, 2025 – Tech billionaire Elon Musk has intensified his public feud with President Donald Trump, urging the administration to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full, as reported by RMN News.

Musk, a former ally of Trump, criticized the administration’s handling of the Epstein case, questioning why additional documents remain sealed despite earlier promises of transparency.

The Epstein files, compiled during federal investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, include flight logs, contact lists, and court records. While some documents were declassified in February 2025, many remain heavily redacted or unreleased, fueling speculation and distrust among Trump’s base. Musk’s posts on X, including a call to “just release the files as promised,” have amplified demands from conservative influencers and Republican lawmakers for full disclosure.

RELATED REPORTS

[ Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Birthday Letter ]

[ Can President Donald Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize for Resolving the Kashmir Dispute? ]

The Trump administration, through Attorney General Pam Bondi, has maintained that a Department of Justice and FBI review found no evidence of an incriminating “client list” or blackmail scheme. However, this stance has sparked backlash, with figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pushing for a congressional vote to force the release of all Epstein-related documents. House Speaker Mike Johnson also joined calls for transparency, highlighting a growing rift within the MAGA coalition.

Musk’s accusations, including a now-deleted claim that Trump’s name appears in the files, have added fuel to the controversy, drawing attention from both supporters and critics. The administration has dismissed such claims, with Trump labeling them a “hoax” driven by political opponents. As pressure mounts, the Epstein case threatens to overshadow Trump’s recent policy victories, raising questions about the administration’s commitment to its transparency pledges.