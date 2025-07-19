Judge Corruption Case: The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News – July 2025 Issue

The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News Covers Corruption News of India and the World

July 2025

The July 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin is now available on RMN News. This month’s edition brings you sharp investigative insights and compelling stories on corruption and accountability from around the world.

In this issue, we examine Justice Yashwant Varma’s legal battle in the Supreme Court, where he seeks to overturn an impeachment recommendation by an enquiry committee. We also report on the Commonwealth Caribbean nations’ coordinated push against corruption, tackling a crisis estimated to drain 2–5% of global GDP.

Back in India, senior IAS officers remain untouched by disciplinary action despite long-standing directions from the DoPT and Cabinet Secretariat. Meanwhile, rising concerns over the German company Copytrack are gaining traction internationally, with victims accusing the firm of harassment and extortion.

We also cover the ongoing political corruption case involving Bikram Singh Majithia, which critics say reflects the entrenched rot in India’s political system. Additionally, I share firsthand experience from the Dwarka District Court, where I am defending myself against a retaliatory case that highlights how the judicial process can be weaponized against independent journalists.

Our Clean House initiative continues to offer a civic watchdog platform for Delhi residents to report corruption and negligence in their housing and community services.

The magazine also includes comprehensive updates on media coverage of corruption in India and worldwide, and a detailed overview of the UNODC’s 2025 World Drug Report, which links rising drug abuse to the expansion of organized crime amid global instability.

📢 RMN News has also launched RMN News Audio Reports, a new series of news-based audio analyses now available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi — designed to help you dive deeper into the issues that matter.

👉 You can click here to read the previous issues of The Integrity Bulletin.

👉 You can click here to download and read the July 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin.