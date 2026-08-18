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Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan Hospital Transfer Within 48 Hours

Reports indicate Khan has spent up to 23 hours a day in isolation, a practice that human rights observers say meets the United Nations definition of prolonged solitary confinement.

Raman Media Network Human Rights Desk

New Delhi | August 18, 2026

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has directed authorities to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours for specialized medical treatment. The 73-year-old leader, detained since August 2023, has been held for more than 800 days at Adiala Jail.

The court order allows Khan to remain at the private hospital for care until September 16. It also requires weekly family visits and the formation of a medical board to oversee his treatment. The board will include Khan’s personal physician and his sister, Dr. Uzma Khan. The court further instructed that medical reports must not be politicized by his legal team or family.

Health concerns cited in the case include persistent high blood pressure, heart palpitations, significant vision loss in the right eye, extreme stress, anxiety from isolation, and chronic sleep problems. Former President Arif Alvi and Khan’s lawyers have publicly highlighted these issues, noting a sharp decline from the former cricket star’s earlier reputation for physical fitness.

Reports indicate Khan has spent up to 23 hours a day in isolation, a practice that human rights observers say meets the United Nations definition of prolonged solitary confinement. The case has drawn international attention, including appeals from former cricket captains such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Clive Lloyd, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, who expressed concern for his well-being.

Domestically, supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have staged nationwide protests demanding his release and that of his wife, Bushra Bibi. Khan continues to face multiple legal cases, which he and his supporters describe as politically motivated. Several earlier convictions have been suspended or overturned on appeal.

The Supreme Court’s directive places a firm timeline on the government and underscores ongoing tensions between judicial oversight and executive authority in Pakistan’s polarized political environment. Authorities now have a limited window to comply with the hospital transfer order.