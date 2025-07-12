Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes PM Modi’s Foreign Trips

In the past 11 years of his rule, the jet-setting PM Modi has aimlessly made 90 international trips, visiting 78 countries.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | July 12, 2025

Chandigarh, July 11, 2025 – Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent foreign visits, accusing him of prioritizing international travel over addressing domestic issues affecting India’s 140 crore citizens.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Mann sarcastically questioned the relevance of Modi’s visits to countries with small populations, humorously referencing fictional nations like “Magnesia” and “Tarvesia.” He remarked that while Modi receives awards from nations with populations as low as 10,000, similar crowds gather in India to watch a JCB machine in action.

In the past 11 years of his rule, the jet-setting PM Modi has aimlessly visited numerous countries. As of July 2025, Modi has made 90 international trips, visiting 78 countries. Since Modi is an illiterate religious demagogue, there is hardly any country which invites him. Therefore, according to reports, Modi’s staff actively solicits invitations for him from various countries due to a lack of genuine interest from hosts. He is wasting public money worth millions of dollars (or crores of rupees) on his foreign tours that are nothing more than fun trips of a simpleton who is desperately trying to find an identity on foreign soil.

RELATED REPORTS

[ Modi Not Invited to G7 Summit in Canada as India Accused of Transnational Repression Crimes ]

[ Modi’s Anti-Pakistan Rhetoric Falls Flat at BRICS Summit ]

Obviously, people of India including the opposition parties are perturbed over Modi’s excessive foreign excursions because there is no Return on Investment (RoI) analysis available on his travel expenses. Reports suggest that Modi has spent more than Rs. 3000 crore on his useless foreign tours.

Mann’s comments targeted Modi’s five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, which included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The Punjab CM mocked the significance of these trips, pointing out that Modi “finds time to tour abroad but fails to address the concerns of 140 crore Indians.”

He further highlighted Modi’s 2015 surprise visit to Pakistan, stating, “The PM decided, just like that, to visit Pakistan. He had biryani and came back. We cannot go to Pakistan, but he can land there!” Mann also criticized Modi for not holding a press conference in 11 years, implying a lack of transparency.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly rebuked Mann’s remarks, labeling them “irresponsible and regrettable” and disassociating the Government of India from the comments. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, without naming Mann, said the statements undermined India’s ties with friendly nations in the Global South and were unbecoming of a state authority.

The ministry emphasized the diplomatic importance of Modi’s visits, which included strengthening ties through agreements in fintech, traditional medicine, and education, as well as receiving honors like Ghana’s “Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana” and Brazil’s “Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.”

Mann remained defiant, reiterating his stance in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 11. He questioned whether he, as a chief minister, lacked the right to ask about India’s foreign policy and its outcomes, stating, “Don’t I have the right to ask what the PM did there? Why does Gautam Adani’s business start wherever he goes?” Gautam Adani – an oligarch facing serious cases of financial crimes – is a close associate of Modi.

Mann also raised concerns about domestic issues, including Punjab’s water crisis, urging the Centre not to backtrack on the Indus Waters Treaty to secure 23 million acre-feet of water for the state.

He criticized the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as a “white elephant” and opposed the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at its installations, asserting that Punjab’s police were capable of handling security.

The controversy has sparked a heated political debate, with Mann’s remarks highlighting tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the BJP-ruled Centre, while underscoring broader concerns about federal policies and regional priorities.