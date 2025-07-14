Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Fraud in Bihar, Accuses Election Commission of BJP Collusion

The Congress leader criticized the BJP for attacking the Constitution and favoring a handful of billionaires over the poor, Dalits, tribals, farmers, and laborers.

By RMN News Service

Bhubaneswar – Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar, Gandhi claimed that the ECI is acting as a “wing of the BJP” and orchestrating a plot to steal votes, drawing parallels to alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP and ECI are attempting to replicate the tactics used in Maharashtra, where he claims over one crore new voters were mysteriously added to the electoral rolls between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“Nobody knows who these voters were or where they came from,” he stated, accusing the ECI of refusing to provide voter lists and polling booth videography despite repeated requests. He asserted that this “election theft” is now being planned for Bihar, undermining democratic processes.

The Congress leader further criticized the BJP for attacking the Constitution and favoring a handful of billionaires over the poor, Dalits, tribals, farmers, and laborers. He also took aim at the Odisha government, alleging that it prioritizes industrialist Gautam Adani, citing an incident during the Jagannath Yatra where the sacred chariot was reportedly paused for Adani’s family.

Gandhi vowed that the Congress, alongside the INDIA alliance, would resist these efforts in Bihar. “We will not let the EC and BJP steal the Bihar elections,” he declared, emphasizing the need to protect democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken secularism, socialism, and the rights of marginalized communities.

The ECI has previously dismissed similar allegations by Gandhi regarding the Maharashtra polls, calling them “unsubstantiated” and highlighting that electoral processes are conducted transparently with political party representatives present.

The BJP has also refuted Gandhi’s claims, citing voter registration drives and urban growth as reasons for increased voter numbers, while accusing Congress of fabricating narratives to deflect from electoral losses.

These allegations have intensified political tensions as Bihar gears up for its Assembly elections, with the opposition framing it as a battle to safeguard democratic integrity.