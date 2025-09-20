Rahul Gandhi Appeals to Gen Z Against Election Theft

By RMN News Service

NEW DELHI – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued an impassioned and direct appeal to India’s Gen Z to “raise their voice” against alleged “election theft”. Speaking during a press conference on September 18, Gandhi asserted that the alleged electoral manipulation threatens their future, emphasizing that their “jobs, future, and aspirations all depend on this”. He stressed that upholding democracy is crucial for the youth.

Gandhi specifically accused the Election Commission of India (EC) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of failing to act on evidence of alleged widespread electoral malpractice. Gandhi charged the CEC with “protecting the murderers of our democracy”. The appeal to young voters may be inspired by the actions of Gen Z voices or young leaders in Nepal who recently challenged and dethroned a corrupt government.

Evidence of ‘Vote Chori’ Cited

During the press conference, Gandhi presented evidence of alleged “vote chori” (vote stealing), claiming a “targeted” and “centralised manner” of manipulation, possibly utilizing software. He highlighted specific instances allegedly using the “same model, same system” across multiple states:

Aland, Karnataka: Gandhi alleged that 6,018 votes were targeted for deletion. He noted that applications for deletion were filed by impersonators using mobile numbers registered outside the state, suggesting a focus on Congress strongholds. The Karnataka CID has initiated an investigation into these deletions but, according to Gandhi, the Election Commission has yet to provide the necessary details.

Rajura, Maharashtra: A similar "modus operandi" was alleged, but in this case, 6,850 voters were purportedly targeted and added to the rolls.

Gandhi asserted that this “same model, same system” of manipulation is currently operating in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, claiming to possess proof.

‘Smokescreen’ Report Fuels Allegations

The Congress leader’s call to action is closely aligned with the findings of a critical political research report titled, “Unveiling the Smokescreen of Indian Democracy: Fabricated Factors Masking Electoral Manipulation”. The research alleges that the BJP’s electoral dominance is driven by a “multi-layered strategy” involving a ‘smokescreen’ of manufactured narratives and widespread electoral manipulation.

The report raises particular concerns regarding the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and allegedly manipulated voter rolls as key factors contributing to the BJP’s success. The research concludes that, given the current political climate—marked by a perceived weak opposition and an electoral system allegedly susceptible to manipulation—it may be significantly challenging for “honest and educated candidates” to secure election in India.

The allegations are gaining international visibility, with reports indicating that the “Smokescreen story” is under consideration for a global film project. The production is reportedly envisioned as a political thriller, potentially categorized with “cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather and House of Cards”.