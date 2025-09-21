Trump’s Kashmir Ceasefire Sparks Nobel Peace Prize Momentum Amid Global Scrutiny

September 21, 2025 — RMN News Service

U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying his campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing a series of international interventions—including a high-profile ceasefire between India and Pakistan over Kashmir—as evidence of his peacemaking credentials.

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply. In May, Trump claimed his “long night of talks” led to an “IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” prompting Pakistan to officially recommend him for the Nobel Peace Prize. A recent RMN News poll shows 59.64% of respondents believe Trump deserves the award for his expected role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

However, India has subtly downplayed Trump’s involvement, suggesting bilateral negotiations were the primary driver of the ceasefire. Public support for Trump’s Nobel bid has also waned, with earlier poll figures showing 67.69% backing his candidacy now slipping due to perceived disengagement from the Kashmir issue.

Trump has also claimed credit for ending conflicts in other regions, including a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yet many of these claims face scrutiny. Experts describe the Israel-Iran outcome as a “de facto ceasefire” lacking formal agreements, while fighting continues in Congo despite a signed deal.

In Southeast Asia, Trump’s threat to suspend U.S. tariff negotiations reportedly helped de-escalate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. Meanwhile, his assertions of ending disputes in Serbia-Kosovo and Egypt-Ethiopia have been criticized as exaggerations, with historians noting that some of these conflicts “were never wars to end”.

Despite mixed reviews, Trump’s Nobel aspirations remain buoyed by endorsements from leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 10, with Trump among 338 sealed nominees under review by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.