RMN Consumer Rights Network to Protect People from Exploitation

New Delhi, India – August 29, 2025 – The Raman Media Network (RMN) has launched the RMN Consumer Rights Network (CRN), a public-interest initiative to protect consumers from exploitation by corporations, government apathy, and misleading business practices.

The RMN CRN aims to empower citizens through investigative journalism, advocacy campaigns, and consumer complaint platforms. It provides people with a unified space to report issues related to defective products, fraudulent services, unsafe goods, and systemic negligence.

“Consumers are routinely deceived and harassed by corporations as well as by careless government departments. The RMN Consumer Rights Network has been created to ensure accountability and transparency while safeguarding people’s rights and interests,” said Rakesh Raman, founder of RMN and RMN Foundation, who spearheads the initiative.

Dedicated Complaint Platforms

The CRN integrates a number of ongoing RMN services, including:

Clean House – Addressing housing corruption and government carelessness in Delhi.

Copytrack Victim Support Group – Supporting victims of global copyright extortion rackets.

Pressed Reporter – Defending press freedom and journalists’ rights worldwide.

Bisleri Water Complaints – Highlighting risks of unsafe bottled water.



In addition to these platforms, the CRN also investigates broader consumer rights violations, such as intrusive online ads, misleading delivery claims by e-commerce firms, and harassment by rogue telemarketers.

Call to Action

The RMN CRN invites citizens to:

Submit Complaints via its online platforms.

Join the Campaign as volunteers, supporters, or collaborators.

Access Reports on corporate and government negligence published under the Consumer Rights section of RMN News.



All participation is strictly pro bono and focused on public-interest advocacy. The initiative makes it clear that it is not a job-seeking platform and only genuine supporters of consumer rights should join.

About RMN

Founded by award-winning journalist Rakesh Raman, RMN operates in the fields of news media, social campaigns, research projects, and advocacy. Through both RMN News Service and RMN Foundation, it addresses pressing global issues, including human rights, governance, environment, and consumer protection.

For more details, visit: RMN Consumer Rights Network