“Robojit and the Sand Planet” Unveils Complete Character Lineup for Its Expanding Global Sci-Fi Universe

Producers, studios, and investors evaluating sci-fi IP are invited to explore the newly published character list and development materials available on the official website.

New Delhi, India — November 17, 2025 — Rakesh Raman, a national award–winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation, has released the official Character List for Robojit and the Sand Planet, the ambitious sci-fi franchise now being positioned for global transmedia development across film, TV, streaming, animation, gaming, and publishing.

Based on Raman’s original novel, Robojit and the Sand Planet unfolds across two interconnected worlds — the peaceful planet Radon and the enigmatic Sand Planet — where myth, futuristic technology, and human drama collide.

A Universe Driven by Heroism, Destiny, and Interplanetary Conflict

The newly released Character List introduces a diverse ensemble of heroes, villains, mystics, warriors, and cosmic sovereigns. Key characters include:

Robojit — A humanoid warrior created to protect Victorson and Ginnie. His name combines “Robot” + “Jit” (victory), symbolizing a technological force guided by moral purpose.

Victorson — The brave son of King Goodhat, destined to confront evil and restore balance across worlds.

Ginnie — Daughter of Royal Counselor Samwel and Victorson’s closest companion. Intelligent, courageous, and emotionally grounded.

Goodhat & Vilexi — The compassionate rulers of Radon, embodying wisdom and hope.

Donaldo — A ruthless galactic conqueror whose army terrorizes multiple planets.

Zootaroo — Donaldo’s conflicted accomplice, adding moral complexity to the villain’s camp.

Fathorn, Whopnut, and Protector — Leaders and guardians of the Sand Planet, pivotal in the heroes’ journey.

Ma — A mysterious forest-dweller who offers unexpected guidance.

The full list covers over a dozen main characters, reinforcing the franchise’s depth and its potential for multi-season television storytelling, ensemble-driven films, and immersive game adaptations.

A Story Spanning 19 Chapters of Adventure and Myth

The complete chapter lineup — from the opening attack on Radon to the final homecoming — also accompanies today’s release. These chapters form the structural spine for film scripts, episodic breakdowns, and serialized transmedia content.

A Growing Franchise Aimed at Global Producers and Investors

The Robojit franchise continues to expand with:

A pitch deck

An investor brief

A dedicated website

A FilmFreeway project page

A growing YouTube channel

AI-enhanced videos created with NotebookLM

Active social media presence

Explore the Character List and Franchise Materials

👉 Project Website: www.robojitandthesandplanet.com

👉 Investor Page: www.robojitandthesandplanet.com/investors/

👉 FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/RobojitandtheSandPlanet

👉 YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@RobojitandtheSandPlanetSci-FiU

👉 Twitter (X): https://x.com/robojit

About the Creator

Rakesh Raman is a government national award–winning journalist, author, and founder of RMN Foundation. His ongoing mission is to build content that informs, inspires, and uplifts audiences globally.

