‘Robojit and the Sand Planet’ Expands Global Footprint with IMDb Inclusion and Rising Industry Visibility

New Delhi, India — Breaking News

November 29, 2025

The global sci-fi transmedia project Robojit and the Sand Planet has taken a major leap in international visibility with its recent inclusion on IMDb, the world’s leading entertainment database. The listing positions the project formally within the global film and streaming ecosystem, opening the door for media coverage, festival attention, and industry collaborations.

The IMDb page — which features the project’s official synopsis, creator profile, verified links, and ongoing development updates — marks a significant milestone in Robojit’s expanding digital footprint. This addition follows the project’s presence on two other major industry platforms: the International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA) and FilmFreeway, where Robojit continues to attract interest from script readers, festival programmers, and creative executives.

With a newly released 18-page Press Kit, localized promotional posters for China, Japan, and Germany, and a growing body of online coverage, Robojit and the Sand Planet is rapidly transitioning from an ambitious independent sci-fi concept into a globally visible transmedia franchise.

The project — created by writer and journalist Rakesh Raman — blends epic adventure, future technology, mythological resonance, and cinematic storytelling suitable for adaptation across film, animation, streaming, gaming, and publishing.

As Robojit now gains formal recognition on mainstream industry portals, journalists, festival curators, and entertainment companies worldwide are beginning to take notice. With multiple outreach campaigns underway, the franchise is poised for a new wave of global engagement.

More updates are expected soon as international outreach accelerates.

Robojit Website | IMDb | FilmFreeway | ISA | YouTube | Twitter (X) | Facebook