Sydney Sweeney Rumored for Iconic Bond Girl Role in Denis Villeneuve’s 007 Film

RMN News Report Highlights:

🎬 Denis Villeneuve is officially directing the next James Bond film.

📝 Steven Knight is reportedly writing the screenplay for what will be “Bond 26”.

⭐ Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be in talks for a “Bond girl” role.

📅 The movie is expected to be released in 2028, with production not starting before 2027.

By RMN News Service

September 4, 2025

London, UK – The highly anticipated next chapter in the James Bond saga is steadily taking shape, with acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve officially at the helm and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reportedly crafting the script. The latest buzz captivating Hollywood suggests that fan-favorite actress Sydney Sweeney is in talks for a pivotal “Bond girl” role. This movie is currently expected to be released in 2028.

Since Amazon MGM Studios gained significant creative oversight of the franchise – a move still co-owned by the venerable Broccoli family – a clear vision for a refreshed 007 universe has begun to emerge. Villeneuve, whose involvement was confirmed in June, is known for his masterful work on epics such as Dune and Blade Runner 2049. He is poised to bring his distinctive cinematic flair, promising a sophisticated and visually stunning reinvention of the world’s most famous secret agent.

Adding to the creative firepower, reports indicate that Steven Knight is involved in penning the screenplay for what will be “Bond 26”. Knight’s track record with gritty, character-driven narratives, such as Peaky Blinders and Locke, suggests a potentially compelling and nuanced script for the next iteration of Bond.

While the search for the next James Bond himself continues to fuel endless speculation – with names like Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and newcomer Scott Rose-Marsh frequently mentioned – it is the recent whispers about Sydney Sweeney that have truly captured attention. The versatile actress, recognized for her breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, is rumored to be in discussions for a significant “Bond girl” part.

Sweeney’s rising star power, charisma, and ability to embody complex characters would make her a compelling addition to the Bond universe, following in the footsteps of legendary figures like Honor Blackman, Ursula Andress, and Eva Green. Her potential involvement would undoubtedly bring a modern edge and considerable buzz to the franchise.

The road to the 2028 release involves a specific timeline. Given director Denis Villeneuve’s commitment to filming Dune: Messiah through late 2025, production for “Bond 26” is not expected to commence before 2027. This timeline firmly places the theatrical release in 2028.

As the pieces of the next James Bond adventure fall into place, the combination of Villeneuve’s visionary direction, Knight’s sharp writing, and the potential inclusion of Sydney Sweeney promises a fresh, exciting, and highly anticipated era for 007.