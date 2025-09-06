A liquor shop in Delhi (Representational Image). Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Court Grants Kejriwal and Sisodia Temporary Relief as Liquor Scam Investigation Escalates

Beyond the liquor case, AAP leaders face multiple corruption allegations, including misuse of public funds for house renovations, bribery in the Delhi Jal Board, and even suspected links to terror outfits.

By RMN News Service
September 5, 2025

On September 4, 2025, a Delhi court granted temporary exemption from appearance to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the controversial Delhi liquor policy. Their legal teams cited flood relief work in Punjab as the reason for their absence, though critics allege the excuse was fabricated to avoid scrutiny while enjoying lavish lifestyles.

The exemption comes amid mounting pressure from investigative agencies. A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed a revenue loss of Rs 2,027 crore due to alleged irregularities in the liquor policy, including unconstitutional decisions favoring select vendors. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has labeled Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the scam, accusing him of orchestrating loopholes in the policy and facilitating kickbacks through inflated profit margins for wholesalers.

Investigators claim over 140 mobile phones were changed to destroy evidence, and Kejriwal’s refusal to share his phone has raised obstruction concerns. Despite bail granted by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal, Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are accused of failing the “triple test” for bail, which assesses risk of flight, witness tampering, and evidence destruction.

The scandal’s reach has extended to Punjab, where the CBI alleges similar coercive tactics were used to extract bribes from liquor businesses. Funds from these operations were reportedly used to finance AAP’s campaign in Goa. Political opponents, including BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu (earlier a Punjab Congress leader), have predicted further arrests, implicating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Beyond the liquor case, AAP leaders face multiple corruption allegations, including misuse of public funds for house renovations, bribery in the Delhi Jal Board, and even suspected links to terror outfits. The ED has named the entire Aam Aadmi Party as an accused entity in the liquor scam and received clearance to prosecute Kejriwal.

As legal proceedings intensify, critics argue that bail is being misused as a form of virtual acquittal, while calls grow for a thorough and impartial investigation into the full scope of alleged corruption.

