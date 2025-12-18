The Unrest: Election Theft and EVM Manipulation in India

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

December 16-31, 2025 Issue

We are pleased to announce the publication of THE UNREST, DECEMBER 16-31, 2025 ISSUE 120225, an editorial initiative of the RAMAN MEDIA NETWORK (RMN), edited by Rakesh Raman. This issue offers insightful coverage of economic and political upheavals worldwide.

In Indian politics, the magazine covers the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ Rally, where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reiterated his familiar rhetoric against the “Narendra Modi–RSS government,” vowing to remove the regime and accusing the Modi government of evading questions on electoral integrity. The issue also addresses concerns regarding EVM Manipulation in India. Legal coverage includes news that Umar Khalid was granted Interim Bail, a situation contrasted with BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is considered a main accused in the Delhi riots and is enjoying state impunity.

The publication also examines the proposed Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025. Furthermore, it reports on Navjot Kaur Sidhu setting a clear condition for her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, to return to active politics, demanding he be declared the Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Globally, the magazine reports that NATO Allies and partners have pledged more than 4 billion dollars for Ukraine under the NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Leaders are preparing to launch a new convention establishing the International Claims Commission for Ukraine in The Hague. The legal pursuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Gautam and Sagar Adani has entered its second year with no progress. President Trump has launched the “Trump Gold Card,” a new immigration initiative designed to provide a direct path to citizenship for qualified individuals, and has also expressed concerns over the proposed multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix, citing the potential for market dominance.

China executed Bai Tianhui, the former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, after finding him guilty of corruption. The Council of Europe has positioned its Framework Convention on AI and human rights as the first-ever international legally binding agreement, bridging human rights-based governance and AI technical standardisation.

On the technology and economy front, Satya Nadella announced Microsoft’s largest-ever investment in Asia, committing over US$ 17.5 billion for developing AI capabilities in India. The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) published a working paper proposing a Hybrid AI Copyright Model, compiling recommendations on the intersection of generative AI and copyright law. India has ordered that all new smartphones manufactured or imported must come pre-loaded with the state-run cybersecurity application, Sanchar Saathi. In Telangana, CM A. Revanth Reddy introduced a ₹1,000 crore fund aimed at fueling startup growth.

Other notable topics include the severe public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region, which experienced one of the most polluted months in recent years during November 2025. The magazine also covers Bollywood’s current severe credibility crisis driven by widespread manipulation, Australia proceeding with a world-first ban preventing individuals under the age of 16 from accessing social media, and troubling questions raised about the responsibility borne by CIVICUS and the Asia Centre when engaging with journalists.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the December 16-31, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)