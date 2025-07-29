Trump Claims Six Wars Averted, Nobel Peace Prize Support Surges

By RMN News Service

July 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has asserted that he prevented six major wars from breaking out globally, including a significant conflict between India and Pakistan. These claims were made during a recent meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry resort in Scotland. Trump contends that these conflicts would be active if he were not President.

Among the conflicts Trump specifically cited his role in preventing were the potential escalation between India and Pakistan, and he also referenced using trade talks to prevent a conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. Furthermore, he claimed to have brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and stopped a possible conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. These claims align with Thailand and Cambodia having announced a ceasefire.

Regarding the India-Pakistan situation, Trump has publicly taken credit for de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations and expressed a willingness to mediate a long-term solution to the Kashmir conflict. This facilitation of the India-Pakistan ceasefire occurred in May 2025, following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in April. In India, the Opposition has challenged the Narendra Modi government, questioning why Prime Minister Modi has not publicly challenged Trump’s assertion of brokering this ceasefire.

Amidst these diplomatic claims, the prospect of Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, particularly concerning the Kashmir dispute and the India-Pakistan ceasefire, is gaining traction. An RMN News public poll, as of July 29, 2025, indicates that a majority of respondents believe he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, with 70.21% voting ‘Yes’.

Experts have noted Trump’s desire for the Nobel Peace Prize, particularly after former US President Barack Obama received the award in 2009. His former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, was quoted in The New York Times stating that Trump felt he deserved the award if Obama received it “for not doing anything”.

Support for Trump’s nomination has come from high-profile figures: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated him earlier this month, and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize a month after the India and Pakistan ceasefire, citing his role in preventing a nuclear war.