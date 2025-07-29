Sonia Gandhi and Kharge Slam PM Modi’s Silence on Gaza as ‘Moral Cowardice’

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, July 29, 2025 – Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the ongoing Gaza crisis, labeling it “shameful” and a “cowardly betrayal” of India’s constitutional values.

In a powerful opinion piece published on July 29 in the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Gandhi described Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as a “genocide” and urged Modi to speak out boldly against the humanitarian crisis, which she said has claimed over 55,000 Palestinian lives, including 17,000 children, since October 2023.

Gandhi emphasized India’s historical role as a champion of global justice, recalling that under Indira Gandhi’s leadership in 1974, India became the first non-Arab nation to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

She noted that India officially recognized the State of Palestine in 1988, underscoring the country’s longstanding support for a two-state solution. “The Global South is once again looking to India for leadership on an issue that shakes the collective conscience of humanity,” Gandhi wrote, calling Modi’s inaction “deeply disappointing” and the “height of moral cowardice.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi’s sentiments, reinforcing her call for action in a post on X. “This is the height of moral cowardice,” Kharge stated, urging Modi to raise a strong voice on behalf of India’s legacy.

He highlighted the failure of international bodies like the United Nations Security Council to enforce ceasefire resolutions or impose sanctions on Israel, leaving individual nations to take a stand. Kharge pointed out that countries like South Africa and Brazil have challenged Israel’s actions at the International Court of Justice, while France has recognized the Palestinian state, and Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on Israeli leaders promoting aggression.

Gandhi condemned the “egregious and criminal” reprisals by the Israeli government against Gaza’s civilian population, noting that most residential buildings, including hospitals, have been destroyed through relentless aerial bombardment.

She described the crisis as reminiscent of the 1948 Nakba, when Palestinians were forcibly displaced, and accused Israel of weaponizing humanitarian aid as part of a “dastardly strategy.”

Gandhi also criticized the Modi government for remaining a “mute spectator” amidst growing global outrage, arguing that this silence undermines India’s constitutional commitment to promoting international peace and justice.

The Congress leaders’ remarks come amid increasing international scrutiny of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with some voices within Israel itself, including a former prime minister, acknowledging war crimes.

Gandhi highlighted that while Hamas’ attacks on October 7, 2023, were “barbaric” and indefensible, Israel’s disproportionate response violates international law and human rights. She called on Modi to uphold India’s legacy as a moral leader on the global stage and demand an immediate ceasefire.

As the Gaza conflict continues to escalate, the Congress party’s outspoken critique signals a push for India to reclaim its role as a voice for justice and humanity in international affairs, challenging the Modi government’s current stance.