Trump Declares Himself Acting President of Venezuela Amid U.S. Military Seizure of Nicolás Maduro

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | January 12, 2026

In a bold and controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has proclaimed himself the “Acting President of Venezuela” following a dramatic U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this month.

The operation unfolded on January 3, 2026, when elite U.S. Delta Force units launched a large-scale strike in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. Local reports described multiple explosions at key sites, including the La Carlota Airbase and Fuerte Tiuna military complex. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended during the raid and transported to New York. U.S. officials justified the action based on a 2020 Department of Justice indictment accusing Maduro of narco-terrorism, which had offered a $50 million reward for his capture.

Trump escalated the situation on January 11, 2026, by posting his official portrait on Truth Social, labeling himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026.” He stated that American oversight was essential for a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” in Venezuela, emphasizing that any power vacuum could jeopardize the nation’s stability. However, official records do not recognize Trump in this role; instead, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Interim President last week after Maduro’s ousting.

Central to Trump’s strategy is Venezuela’s extensive oil reserves. He announced that interim Venezuelan officials have agreed to transfer between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned, high-quality oil to the United States. This oil will be sold at market prices, with proceeds managed by the U.S. to support both countries. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been directed to initiate immediate shipments to American ports. Additionally, Trump has warned Cuba that Venezuelan oil supplies and financial aid to the island will be cut off.

The intervention has sparked widespread international backlash. The U.S. has highlighted the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as justification for promoting democracy. In contrast, allies like Russia and Iran have denounced the actions as an infringement on Venezuelan sovereignty. Inside Venezuela, the atmosphere remains tense, with Rodríguez demanding “proof of life” for Maduro and Flores.

This development represents a climactic turn in the ongoing tensions stemming from Venezuela’s disputed 2024 elections, potentially reshaping regional dynamics in Latin America.