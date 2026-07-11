Trump Orders Massive Iran Bombing if Assassinated

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Trump Reveals Standing Orders for Unprecedented Retaliatory Bombing of Iran Amid Assassination Threats

President Donald Trump has confirmed he issued directives for the U.S. to launch unprecedented bombing campaigns against Iran should Tehran succeed in assassinating him. He described himself as Iran’s long-standing top target, especially after the Soleimani strike, and declared prior diplomatic memorandums “over” following U.S. military actions. The statements underscore a policy of high-stakes deterrence amid escalating tensions.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | July 11, 2026

President Donald Trump has publicly disclosed that he maintains standing instructions for severe retaliatory action against Iran in the event of a successful assassination attempt on his life. Speaking after the NATO summit in Ankara, the President stated that he has directed the United States to “literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before” if Iranian agents carry out such an attack.

Trump emphasized his position as Iran’s primary target on its “kill list,” a status he attributes largely to the U.S. strike that eliminated Qasem Soleimani. He acknowledged being “lucky” so far with security but expressed doubt about how long that protection would hold, noting the threat has been persistent for years.

Trump Warns Iran: “Bomb Them at Levels Never Seen Before” – Standing assassination retaliation orders revealed.

Recent security measures included adjustments to his travel plans upon returning from Turkey, which the White House described as a precautionary step. Trump downplayed Israeli warnings of new assassination plots, stating that Israel “came up with nothing” and that the danger is simply “the way life is” given his high-profile status.

Collapse of Diplomacy

The strong rhetoric coincides with deteriorating diplomatic channels. Trump has declared a previous Memorandum of Understanding with Iran “over,” following U.S. strikes on approximately 80 sites in the country. He characterized Iranian negotiators as “vicious, violent people” and questioned the value of continued negotiations.

Public sentiment in Tehran has further heightened tensions. During the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, “Kill Trump” slogans and posters were prominently displayed. While both sides have previously explored peace deals, the latest developments signal a clear shift toward deterrence through strength.