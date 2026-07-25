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Sonam Wangchuk’s Deceptive Hunger Strike and Alleged Collusion with Modi Government Exposed

Self-styled activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his unverified 26-day hunger strike on July 23 in a local hospital, surrounded by Modi government ministers, without informing the student protesters he claimed to support.

Critics view the move as a staged, face-saving exit that abandoned the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) youth movement demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The episode underscores deeper questions about performative activism, narrative management under the Modi regime, and the challenges facing genuine student-led protests.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | July 24, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk Ends “Hunger Strike” Deceptively, Sparking Accusations of Collusion with Modi Regime

On July 23, a Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his claimed 26-day hunger strike in circumstances that have drawn sharp criticism and accusations of orchestration. The end occurred not at the protest site but in a local hospital, in the presence of ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, without prior notification to the student leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) whose cause he had ostensibly joined.

Wangchuk had inserted himself into the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28. The students have been demonstrating against recurring paper leaks and systemic failures in India’s education system, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While Pradhan remains in position, Wangchuk’s sudden withdrawal has left the young protesters isolated and questioning the sincerity of high-profile support.

The timing has fueled skepticism. Hours before Wangchuk accepted food in the hospital, Bollywood actor Salman Khan publicly urged him via social media to end the fast, citing a tweet from Prime Minister Modi promising action. Khan’s shifting stance—initial support for the students followed by calls to wind down the protest—has been highlighted as part of broader efforts to manage public narratives around government accountability.

A Pattern of Performative Activism?

Independent verification of Wangchuk’s hunger strike remains absent, with no transparent forensic or medical auditing made public. Critics argue this fits a longer pattern in which Wangchuk leverages high-visibility protests for international attention and funding while delivering limited verifiable impact on education or environmental issues in Ladakh.

Also Read:

[ Modi Paper Leak Tweet: Stratagem to Deceive Youth ]

[ Rahul Gandhi’s 2026 Protest: All Bark, No Bite ]

[ Critiquing Sonam Wangchuk’s Delhi Hunger Strike ]

[ 🔊 सोनम वांगचुक का भ्रामक आंदोलन और सरकारी साठगांठ: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

Observers note that his relocation to the national capital appeared aimed at reviving a brand that had lost momentum with routine local actions. The choreographed police intervention on July 18 and subsequent “medical exit” to Safdarjung Hospital are seen by many as a carefully managed exit strategy that transformed a faltering demonstration into a narrative of manufactured martyrdom.

CJP Protesters Left in the Lurch

The CJP leadership has vowed to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar until Pradhan resigns. However, analysts warn that directionless protests at designated sites offer little leverage against a government confident in its electoral machinery. Calls are growing for the students to develop measurable, long-term strategies focused on systemic reform—including scrutiny of electronic voting machines (EVMs)—rather than relying on transient celebrity or pseudo-activist alliances.

RMN News has maintained that Wangchuk’s career thrives on hype and publicity rather than substantive reform. His departure to Ladakh after the hospital episode reinforces perceptions of a professional protester prioritizing personal brand over movement goals.

The episode highlights broader challenges in holding the Modi government accountable. Even if Pradhan were removed, critics argue the underlying culture of surrounding leadership with compliant figures would likely persist. Genuine change, they contend, requires sustained pressure beyond permitted protest zones and superficial gestures.

The developments at Jantar Mantar serve as a case study in the complexities of protest movements in contemporary India, where optics, timing, and strategic exits often overshadow demands for structural accountability.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.