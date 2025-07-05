Trump Signs “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” Sparking Economic and Political Firestorm

While Trump and his allies celebrate the bill as a catalyst for economic growth, its passage has deepened political divides.

By RMN News Service

July 5, 2025

Washington, D.C. – On July 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping spending and tax legislation, into law during a festive Independence Day ceremony at the White House. The event, attended by hundreds of supporters, including White House aides, members of Congress, and military families, featured military jets soaring overhead, giving it the feel of a political rally.

The signing followed a narrow 218-214 vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on July 3, after an emotionally charged debate. Trump hailed the bill as the “signature legislation of the president’s second term,” touting it as delivering “the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, and the largest border security investment in American history.” He thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for their leadership in pushing the bill through Congress.

“I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types,” Trump declared before signing the bill, posing for photos, and engaging with the cheering crowd.

RELATED RMN NEWS REPORTS

[ Peacemaker Trump: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News ]

[ Can President Donald Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize for Resolving the Kashmir Dispute? ]

[ Editorial Section: Elections and Politics in the U.S. ]

However, the legislation has drawn sharp criticism. A nonpartisan analysis estimates it will add over $3 trillion to the nation’s $36.2 trillion debt, a concern brushed aside by supporters. All 212 House Democrats, joined by two of the 220 Republicans, voted against the bill, citing its cost and potential cuts to healthcare programs. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a record-breaking eight-hour, 46-minute floor speech, slamming the bill as a “giveaway to the wealthy” that jeopardizes low-income Americans’ access to health insurance and food aid.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin warned that the bill could cost Republicans their congressional majority in 2026, calling it “a full betrayal of the American people” and accusing the GOP of prioritizing billionaires and special interests over working families. “Donald Trump has sealed the fate of the Republican Party,” Martin stated, putting Republicans “on notice” for future elections.

While Trump and his allies celebrate the bill as a catalyst for economic growth, its passage has deepened political divides, setting the stage for heated debates as the nation heads toward the 2026 midterms.