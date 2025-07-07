UN Expert Alleges Corporate Profiteering Sustains Israel’s “Economy of Genocide” in Palestine

By RMN News Service

July 6, 2025

GENEVA – A new report from a United Nations expert warns that Israel’s actions against Palestinians, described as genocide, are being sustained by a system of exploitative occupation and profit. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, emphasizes that “This report shows why Israel’s genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many”. She notes that “genocide is proving profitable for some” and highlights a dramatic surge in the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

Albanese’s findings indicate that the Tel Aviv stock exchange soared by 213 percent (USD) in the past 21 months, accumulating $225.7 billion in market gains, including $67.8 billion in the most recent month alone. Her report details how Palestine has become a focal point for global accountability, exposing shortcomings in international business and legal systems regarding fundamental rights for dispossessed populations.

The Special Rapporteur’s report identifies forty-eight separate corporate actors—including their parents, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, and consortium partners—across various sectors. These encompass:

Weapons manufacturers

Technological corporations

Financial institutions

Construction firms

Energy companies

Albanese found that these entities failed their basic legal responsibilities to exert influence to end violations or to terminate their relationships and disengage. Instead, they have treated Israel’s enterprise in the occupied Palestinian territory as ordinary economic activity, “wilfully ignoring documented, systemic abuses” even as atrocities intensified after October 7, 2023.

The report charges that these corporate actors have “entrenched and expanded Israel’s settler-colonial logic of displacement and replacement,” arguing that this is not accidental but rather the function of an economy designed to dominate, dispossess, and erase Palestinians.

Albanese asserts that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings in 2024 and International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants should have put all actors, including corporations, on notice. Despite the “serious, structural and sustained nature of Israel’s crimes and violations” triggering a prima facie responsibility to disengage, many corporations ignored this obligation, focusing instead on “narrow technicalities and isolated violations” rather than the structural illegality of their ties.

The Special Rapporteur urged member states to take decisive action, including imposing a full arms embargo, suspending trade and investment agreements, and holding corporate entities accountable for violations of international law. She concluded with a stark warning: “corporations cannot claim neutrality: they are either part of the machinery of displacement—or part of dismantling it”.

Albanese likens the current situation in Palestine to previous “reckonings over corporate complicity in apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany,” describing it as a defining moment for global markets. She stated that “Ending this genocide requires not only outrage but rupture, reckoning, and the courage to dismantle what enables it”.