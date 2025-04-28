UN-Based AI for Good Innovation Factory Invites Women Entrepreneurs to Showcase AI Solutions at 2025 Summit

UN-Based AI for Good Innovation Factory Invites Women Entrepreneurs from Global South to Showcase AI Solutions at 2025 Summit

By RMN News Service

GENEVA – The AI for Good Innovation Factory, a leading UN-based startup pitching and acceleration platform, is extending a special invitation to women entrepreneurs from the Global South. These innovators, who are using AI to create meaningful impact, have the opportunity to apply for an exclusive session at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 in Geneva.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union, the AI for Good Innovation Factory aims to help startups grow and scale their AI-powered solutions addressing global challenges. The platform offers global pitching opportunities, funding connections, expert mentorship, exclusive networking, and media exposure.

Monthly pitching sessions highlight startups across various regions and sectors, culminating in the AI for Good Innovation Factory Grand Finale at the AI for Good Global Summit, where finalists pitch to investors for funding and partnerships. The process runs throughout 2024-2025, leading up to the Grand Finale in Geneva.

The exclusive session specifically for women entrepreneurs from the Global South is scheduled for 8 July 2025. It will highlight innovative, AI-powered solutions led by women who are driving change in their communities.

For the three finalist startups selected for this session, significant benefits are on offer:

Pitching opportunity in the Centre Stage at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025.

at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025. Sponsored travel for one representative from the winning startup to attend the summit.

from the winning startup to attend the summit. A Speakers Pass to attend the event.

A Startup pod at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025.

Exclusive access to the AI for Good Innovation Factory Startup Accelerator Programme.

Being featured as a Startup in the Innovation Factory Exhibition on the AI for Good Neural Network.

Exclusive access to the AI for Good Innovation Factory Alumni Network.

Participating startups will also benefit from networking opportunities with the UN and other potential business partners. Women entrepreneurs using AI for meaningful impact are encouraged to apply to take their solutions to the global stage.