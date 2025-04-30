Use “Clean House” to Complain Against Government Negligence in Delhi

If you face such problems of stray cattle, garbage, or other civic issues in your Delhi residential colony, you can register your complaint at the “Clean House” community-driven free online service.

By Rakesh Raman

This video has been produced to show extreme disaster in India’s capital New Delhi which is also known as Delhi. Today, Delhi has become a veritable hell for nearly 30 million people who live in the city-state.

In the absence of governance, the people of Delhi are almost buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, administrative conflicts, and bureaucratic lethargy.

Delhi is governed by three types of rulers including the Lieutenant Governor, chief minister, and the councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or the MCD. All of them are treading on each other’s toes and shirking their responsibility towards the citizens.

Vinai Kumar Saxena who was handpicked in May 2022 to work as the Lieutenant Governor has failed to clean up the mess in Delhi. He is very lethargic.

After defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Ms. Rekha Gupta as the chief minister of Delhi. The MCD is one of the most corrupt outfits full of highly incompetent councillors.

Among other problems, the education quality in Delhi schools is so bad that it cannot equip any student to compete in the contemporary job market.

While Delhi continues to be the most polluted national capital on planet earth, a staggering number of deaths are taking place due to pollution in the city.

Moreover, since the city is littered with stinking household waste, it has become a colossal dustbin as swarms of mosquitoes breed in homes making life miserable for Delhi residents. Cows and stray cattle forage through piles of garbage on the roads of Delhi, highlighting the city’s struggle with pollution and waste management.

[ Video: क्या आप भी हैं Delhi की गंदगी से परेशान? Clean House पर करें शिकायत।]

Now the people of Delhi are facing a serious mosquito threat as the mosquito density in the city has increased manifold. The Delhi homes are full of mosquitoes and many people may be dying with mosquito bites.

People cannot sit in their homes without using poisonous mosquito repellents. But the negligent Delhi Government has failed to deal with the mosquito menace in the city.

Similarly, the stray dogs as well as pet dogs are posing a serious threat to people who walk on pavements or parks. Many people have suffered poisonous dog bites but the Delhi Government has turned a blind eye to this menace.

Now almost 60 percent of Delhi’s residents are so poor that they cannot pay bribes to the government officials. In recent years, therefore, the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians have systematically created a citywide criminal enterprise across the affluent group housing complexes which have become dangerous centers of crime and corruption.

The cooperative group housing societies, which are supposed to be regulated by the Registrar Cooperative Societies office of Delhi Government, have become hideouts for criminals who masquerade as the management committee members of housing societies.

Along with BJP, two other political parties named AAP and Congress operate in Delhi. However, there is no competent leader in any of these parties who could save the people of Delhi from corruption, pollution, filth, and bureaucratic apathy.

As lawlessness is rampant in India, there is hardly any mechanism to punish the corrupt and careless bureaucrats and politicians. Consequently, the commoners are suffering and they have no other option but to live in the evil realm that Delhi has become.

If you face such problems of stray cattle, garbage, or other civic issues in your Delhi residential colony, you can register your complaint at the “Clean House” community-driven free online service.

Launched in 2017 by journalist Rakesh Raman, Clean House is a free editorial and advisory public service that empowers residents of Delhi to report corruption and government carelessness affecting their housing and civic life.

In 2025, the service was expanded to include not just Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHSs) but also Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats, Jhuggi Jhopri (J.J.) Colonies, Unauthorized Colonies, Resettlement Colonies, and Urban Villages.

The Clean House service now addresses both financial corruption and carelessness or negligence by government departments and officials.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.