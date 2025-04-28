Warsaw Conference: Civil Society’s Vital Role in Defending Rule of Law Discussed in Poland

By RMN News Service

An international conference recently convened in Warsaw, Poland, exploring the crucial role of civil society in defending the rule of law. Held over two days, 22-23 April, the event was organised within the framework of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU. Approximately 200 representatives from European Union institutions, the Council of Europe, civil society organisations, legal practitioners, academics, and the media gathered to participate.

The conference was officially opened by several prominent figures: Adam Bodnar, the Minister of Justice of Poland; Bjørn Berge, the Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General; and Maria Telalian, the Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Bjørn Berge significantly emphasised the importance of civil society in his opening remarks. He stated that “civil society is one of our strongest lines of defence against the democratic backsliding that we are experiencing today”. He also highlighted that the rule of law is currently under significant pressure. In an interview with Polish Television (TVP), Mr Berge further underscored civil society’s vital contribution, commenting: “We need to mobilise all good forces to revitalise democracy and recommit to the rule of law together. And civil society certainly has a vital role in that”.

The conference agenda featured several panels and debates delving into various aspects of civil society’s function and the rule of law. Discussions on the first day included examining civil society as a core EU value and its position within the European Democracy Shield. Attention was also given to the protection of journalists and human rights defenders participating in public debate. Furthermore, the conference addressed the protection of academic freedom and the crucial role of academia in strengthening the rule of law.

Discussions also covered the importance of the rule of law in shaping public understanding and commitment. The role of an independent legal profession in ensuring fair and just legal systems was debated. Additionally, the conference included a debate on the role of ombudsman institutions and underscored the importance of legal and civic education in shaping the rule of law.