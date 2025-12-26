US-Nigeria Joint Operation Delivers Precision Strikes on Islamic State in Sokoto

The operation underscores the deepening U.S.-Nigeria collaboration in counterterrorism efforts, amid broader concerns over religious freedoms and regional stability in West Africa.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 26, 2025

Washington, D.C. – In a bold escalation against global terrorism, the United States military, in close coordination with Nigerian forces, carried out a series of powerful airstrikes targeting Islamic State (IS) militants in northwestern Nigeria’s Sokoto state on Thursday.

President Donald Trump hailed the operation as a decisive blow against “terrorist scum,” emphasizing its role in combating what he described as a “genocide” against Christians in the region.

The strikes, confirmed by the U.S. Africa Command (Africom) and Nigerian authorities, involved precision missile launches from a military vessel, as evidenced by an unclassified video released by the U.S. Department of Defense. Nigerian officials described the hits as targeted air assaults on terrorist strongholds in the North West region, aimed at neutralizing IS threats.

This joint mission follows Trump’s recent decision to label Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” due to alleged severe violations of religious freedom. It also comes on the heels of a major U.S. strike against IS positions in Syria just last week, signaling a renewed American offensive against the extremist group worldwide.

In a statement, Trump accused IS militants of deliberately targeting and killing innocent Christians, vowing that under his leadership, “Radical Islamic Terrorism will not be allowed to prosper.” U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed appreciation for the Nigerian government’s cooperation, noting the strong partnership in the operation.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu welcomed the international support but underscored Nigeria’s sovereignty, stating that all military actions were conducted jointly. He emphasized that the country’s security challenges impact citizens “across faiths and regions,” and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding all communities, regardless of religious affiliation.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar clarified that the strikes were strictly focused on eliminating terrorists and had “nothing to do with a particular religion,” pushing back against any sectarian interpretations.

Background on the conflict reveals ongoing operations against IS affiliates in Nigeria, including groups like Boko Haram. While Trump highlighted attacks on Christians, monitoring organizations such as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled) and human rights groups report no disproportionate targeting of Christians, with the majority of victims over the past decade being Muslims.

The operation underscores the deepening U.S.-Nigeria collaboration in counterterrorism efforts, amid broader concerns over religious freedoms and regional stability in West Africa.