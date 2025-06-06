RMN Global Terrorism Information Center

What Is Terrorism?

While there is no specific definition of terrorism, it is only a form of political system clandestinely run by professional politicians of the world. In today’s criminalized political environment all across the world, it is not possible for politicians to survive if they are not corrupt. Thus, political corruption is the main reason for increasing terrorism in the world and politicians are secretly running organized terrorism networks.

The people who are branded as terrorists are, in fact, victims of state terrorism inflicted by the despotic regimes which brutalize the innocent citizens and deprive them of their fundamental rights. When police and security forces behave as criminals and justice systems fail, the ordinary citizens react violently. Such citizens can’t be called terrorists. Rather, the cruel rulers and their security forces are terrorists.

The world community and lawmakers must amend their definitions of terrorism accordingly.