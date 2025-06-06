RMN Global Terrorism Information Center. Raman Media Network / RMN Foundation
What Is Terrorism?

While there is no specific definition of terrorism, it is only a form of political system clandestinely run by professional politicians of the world. In today’s criminalized political environment all across the world, it is not possible for politicians to survive if they are not corrupt. Thus, political corruption is the main reason for increasing terrorism in the world and politicians are secretly running organized terrorism networks.

The people who are branded as terrorists are, in fact, victims of state terrorism inflicted by the despotic regimes which brutalize the innocent citizens and deprive them of their fundamental rights. When police and security forces behave as criminals and justice systems fail, the ordinary citizens react violently. Such citizens can’t be called terrorists. Rather, the cruel rulers and their security forces are terrorists.

The world community and lawmakers must amend their definitions of terrorism accordingly.

Rakesh Raman

Read the terrorism articles at the following links.

New Reports on Terrorism – 2025

[ India’s Terror Claims Against Pakistan Lack Evidence, Fuel Regional Tensions ]

[ Trump Imposes Travel Ban on 12 Countries, Citing Security Risks ]

[ India Lacks Foreign Support on Pakistan Terror Claims, Says Congress Chief Amidst Global Push ]

[ India Sends Global Delegations to Push Anti-Terror Message Amidst Contested Claims Against Pakistan ]

[ US State Department Offers Cautious Response to RMN News Queries on India-Pakistan Conflict ]

[ India Vows Strong Response After Deadly Kashmir Attack ]

[ Pakistan Senate Rejects Indian Accusations Post-Pahalgam Attack ]

[ Modi Accused of Exploiting Pakistan Conflict for Political Gain ]

[ Can Parliamentary Session Investigate Pakistan’s Role in the Pahalgam Terror Attack? ]

[ India Accuses Pakistan of Violating Indus Waters Treaty Spirit at UN Meeting ]

[ RMN News Exclusive: IMF Silent on India’s Terror Allegations Against Pakistan ]

[ World Bank and IMF Endorse Pakistan with Major Loans, Dismiss India’s Terror Allegations ]

[ India-Pakistan Conflict Dossier and the Need for International Intervention ]

[ India-Pakistan Tensions: FAQs on Pahalgam Attack and Aftermath ]

[ Modi Leverages Pakistan Attack Rhetoric as Election Fraud Claims Mount ]

[ India Revokes Visas of Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Leaving Many Stranded ]

Previous Reports on Terrorism

[ Global Study on the Impact of Counter-Terrorism Measures on Civil Society ]

[ After FATF Certification, Pakistan to Become a Terror-Free Nation ]

[ New Podcast Series Explains NATO’s Role in the Fight Against Terrorism ]

Israel’s Terrorism Allegation on Civil Society Organizations Is Wrong: Michelle Bachelet ]

[ Killing of Muslim Family Is a Terrorist Attack: Justin Trudeau ]

[ NATO Develops Tech Solutions to Fight Against Terrorism ]

[ Christchurch Call to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online ]

Extremists Are Exploiting the Pandemic: UN Report

Europe Resolves to Fight Against Terrorism

NATO Faces New Challenges: Terrorism and Climate Change

NATO to Help Iraq Fight Against Terrorism

Charge Sheet Filed in Pulwama Terror Attack Case

Terrorist Groups Exploiting Covid-19 Pandemic: UN Report

India Is the Fountainhead of Terrorism in the Region: Pakistan

Terrorists Are Exploiting Covid-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

President Trump Stops Afghan War, Taliban and U.S. Sign Peace Deal

UN Report on Islamic State Terrorism in Iraq Raises Concerns

Did Modi Govt and BJP Stage-Manage Pulwama and Parliament Terror Attacks?

NATO Underlines France’s Role in the Fight Against Terrorism

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Sri Lanka Attacks

Trump Extends Support to NATO for Fight Against Terrorism

UN Decides Masood Azhar Is Not a Terrorist. Congress Says Modi Is Weak

India Uses Technology on Indo-Pakistan Border to Stop Terrorism

UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact Launched

Islamic State Terrorists Executing Civilians in Syria: UN Reports

U.S. Announces Reward for Information on Mumbai Terror Attack

NATO Stands with the US in the Fight Against Terrorism

Delhi Police Employs Women Commandos for Anti-Terrorism Work

Spain: NATO Will Do More to Combat Terrorism

Terrorism Is Increasing in the Cyberspace: António Guterres

President Trump Blames Pakistan for Spreading Terrorism

Defeating Islamic State Terrorists: Trump vs. Obama

ISIS Terrorists Committed War Crimes in Mosul: Report

NATO to Enhance Its Role in Fighting Global Terrorism

Trump Hails Liberation of Mosul from Islamic State Terrorists

How to Combat Terrorist Threats to Civil Aviation

UN Joins Hands with Tech Giants to Counter Terrorism Online

Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

France and Russia Join Hands to Combat Terrorism

NATO Leaders Agree to Establish Terrorism Intelligence Cell

NATO Helps Iraq Fight Against Terrorism

Terrorists in the Middle East Using Chemical Weapons: UN Chief

NATO to Enhance Its Role in the Fight Against Terrorism

NATO to Intensify Military Campaign Against ISIS Terrorists

List Pakistan as a Terrorist State: Congressman Ted Poe

Can President Trump Defeat the Islamic State Terrorists?

Alternative Facts of Donald Trump: Islamic Terrorism

New Report Reveals ISIS Terrorist Group’s Sources of Funds

Days of Islamic State Are Numbered: UN Envoy

How President Trump Plans to Defeat ISIS Terrorists

Fight Against Terrorism: NATO Joins Hands with Gulf Partners

Terrorist Bombing Attack in Somalia Kills Dozens of People

Anti-Terrorist Operations Intensify in Mosul

UN Experts Hail End of Racial U.S. Counter-Terrorism Program

Global Economic Impact of Terrorism: $89.6 Billion

Pakistan to Help Qatar Fight Terrorism

UK Praises Pakistan for War Against Terrorism

Islamic State Terrorists Using Human Shields in Mosul: UN

U.S. Hopes to See the Defeat of Islamic State

NATO Admires Pakistan’s Fight Against Terrorism

Is it a Struggle for Freedom or Terrorism in Kashmir?

NATO Surveillance Planes to Counter ISIS Terrorism

Coalition Forces Hit ISIS Terrorist Leader Adnani

15 Laws of Global Terrorism Revealed

UN Condemns Terrorist Attack on Pakistan Hospital

U.S. Attack Kills al-Qaida Terrorists in Yemen

Obama Confirms Death of Terrorist Mullah Mansur

Belgium to Attack ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Coalition Searching for Terrorist Leader Baghdadi

What Narendra Modi Says About Nuclear Terrorism

Brussels Terror Attacks: NATO Issues High Alert

What Is India’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy?

How U.S. Plans to Defeat ISIS Terrorists in the Cyberspace

Can the New U.S. Strategy Combat Terrorist Threats?

Has Obama Failed in the Fight Against ISIS Terrorism?

Can Germany Help Coalition Defeat ISIS? No Way.

Islamic State Will Continue to Target Russia: Dabiq

Top Locations from Where Twitter Users Support ISIS Terrorists

Should Narendra Modi Raise the Terrorism Issue?

UN Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Paris

New U.S. Plan to Defeat ISIS Terrorists

