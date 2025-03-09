ਕੀ Rahul Gandhi ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ Congress ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ? 
ਕੀ Rahul Gandhi ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ Congress ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ? 

ਕੀ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ?

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ, ਰਾਕੇਸ਼ ਰਮਨ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਭਾਜਪਾ), ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਅਤੇ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ) ਦੀਆਂ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।

[ Video: ਕੀ Rahul Gandhi ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ Congress ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ? ]

Can Rahul Gandhi Help Congress Win in Punjab Election 2027?

This video analyzes the probability of Congress winning in the Punjab Assembly election of 2027. In this video, Rakesh Raman also discusses the chances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of Sukhbir Badal.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

