Bollywood’s Credibility Crisis: Struggle Against Paid Reviews and False Hype

The practice of paid reviews in Bollywood took root in the early 2000s, following India’s recognition of the film industry as an official sector.

The Glamour vs. The Reality

Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language film industry, is often portrayed as a dazzling world of stardom, blockbuster hits, and global influence. However, behind this shimmering exterior lies a troubling reality: the widespread practice of paid reviews.

This manipulative strategy, intertwined with inflated box office earnings and media control, has led to a distorted perception of success, masking the industry’s deeper systemic issues.

The Business of Buying Praise

Paid reviews in Bollywood are not an open secret—they are an industry norm. A senior executive at Yash Raj Films (YRF) estimates that 70-80% of all film reviews are paid for. This claim is echoed by film professionals, critics, and PR executives who describe a system where positive coverage is essentially a commodity.

Public relations (PR) firms and marketing agencies send “rate cards” to filmmakers, detailing the costs of orchestrated hype. These packages include paid articles in established media outlets, positive social media engagement, and even artificially created online trends.

Prices can range from five million rupees (£48,000 approx.) to 50 million rupees (£480,000 approx.), ensuring that everything from film posters to box office numbers is strategically hyped.

While established media houses may not always explicitly provide favorable reviews, they often “manage negativity” through softened criticism. Meanwhile, social media influencers and YouTube reviewers negotiate their fees based on a film’s pre-release buzz, with cash payments often being the preferred mode of transaction.

The Case of Jigra: A Costly Illusion

The October 2024 release of Jigra, produced by Dharma Productions and starring Alia Bhatt, exemplifies the limits of artificial hype. The film, made with a budget of 800 million rupees (£7.7 million approx.), struggled with internal concerns about its commercial viability.

In response, according to an Al Jazeera report of March 7, 2025, Dharma Productions heavily promoted the film’s trailer and poster on social media, using paid influencers to manufacture excitement. However, the report adds that just days before its release, Karan Johar, head of Dharma Productions, announced a halt to pre-release screenings for critics, signaling a departure from paying social media reviewers.

[ How Much Bollywood Films Earn at the Box Office: Research Report ]

Despite this, the company seemingly continued its dealings with mainstream media outlets, as evidenced by the glowing reviews featured in promotional posters. Yet, the film failed to impress audiences and critics alike, ultimately flopping at the box office, barely recovering one-third of its production cost.

A Hostage to Its Own Creation

The debacle of Jigra reinforced an industry-wide realization: Bollywood had become trapped in a cycle of its own making. Many filmmakers and trade analysts argue that production houses have nurtured and legitimized an ecosystem of paid critics and influencers, making it nearly impossible to escape the expectation of orchestrated hype.

The failure of Jigra also coincided with Dharma Productions’ financial struggles, leading to Karan Johar’s decision to sell a 50% stake in the company. This decision was reportedly driven in part by increasing costs related to paid reviews and online promotions.

The Origins of the Paid Review Culture

The practice of paid reviews in Bollywood took root in the early 2000s, following India’s recognition of the film industry as an official sector. The Times of India launched MediaNet, a program that allowed film companies to purchase editorial coverage. This model proved profitable, leading other publications to follow suit. Today, getting any significant media coverage without financial incentives is a rarity.

The situation worsened with the rise of multiplex cinemas, which shortened the window for box office success. Production houses began heavily investing in artificial buzz to secure higher opening weekend revenues, a trend that has continued despite its diminishing effectiveness.

Inflated Box Office Numbers and Manufactured Success

The problem extends beyond paid reviews to inflated box office earnings, a tactic widely used to sustain the illusion of a film’s success. While production houses cannot directly falsify figures due to taxation laws, they allegedly collaborate with media outlets to report exaggerated earnings.

Although Bollywood produces over 1,700-1,800 films annually, its share in the global film market remains a mere 1%, starkly contrasting Hollywood’s dominance. Additionally, Bollywood’s international success is limited, with many films failing to appeal to global audiences beyond niche expatriate communities.

The Extortion Game: Critics Turned Power Brokers

As the paid review ecosystem evolved, some social media influencers have resorted to outright extortion, threatening negative reviews unless compensated. Dharma Productions reportedly faced this issue, contributing to its decision to limit pre-release screenings.

Self-styled trade analysts have leveraged their influence to demand payments, often engaging in baseless criticism or exaggerated praise based on financial incentives. Some Bollywood actors have openly accused critics of bribery, further exposing the dark underbelly of the industry’s promotional mechanisms.

A Call for Change or a Fleeting Attempt?

While some filmmakers recognize the damaging impact of these practices, change remains elusive. Tamil Nadu’s film producers attempted to regulate online criticism through legal action, though their plea was ultimately rejected. However, the case did prompt discussions on the need for ethical standards in film reviews.

Karan Johar’s decision to halt pre-release screenings for critics might be a step toward curbing the paid review culture, but skepticism remains. Without a collective industry-wide effort, Bollywood risks continuing its dependence on manufactured hype rather than genuine creativity and quality storytelling.

Ultimately, as one senior film critic noted, Bollywood’s credibility crisis can only be resolved if filmmakers focus on making better films that they truly believe in. Otherwise, the industry will remain trapped in an endless cycle of artificial buzz and audience deception, further eroding its authenticity in an increasingly discerning global entertainment landscape.