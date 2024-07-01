ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ – ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ
ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਪਹਿਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਅਦਾਲਤੀ ਫੈਸਲਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਸੰਭਾਵਿਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਵੀ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਪਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੇ ‘ਆਪ’ ਨੇਤਾ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਚਲਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਲਿੰਕ ਵੀ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
Delhi Liquor Scam
Why Arvind Kejriwal Is Jailed and Impact on Punjab
This video explains various aspects of the Delhi liquor scam in which chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are allegedly involved. The video also sheds light on the court decisions to grant bail to Kejriwal and the possible repercussions of Delhi liquor scam on Punjab where AAP leader Bhagwant Mann runs the government. You can add your comments under the video. Related links are also given below.
Kejriwal Case: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/why-courts-are-not-granting-bail-to-arvind-kejriwal-in-delhi-liquor-scam-case/
Video: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8
Video: https://youtu.be/s_-xxxeCMek
Video: https://youtu.be/wYFHXWO4gI4
New Video: https://youtu.be/__Ozhs4uYNI
RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/
Elections: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn
Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view
Courts: https://www.rmncompany.com/research-report-defective-e-filing-systems-of-indian-courts/
English in Courts: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/research-report-released-on-the-use-of-english-in-indian-courts/
Corruption Survey: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/perception-survey-for-2024-corruption-research-project-in-india/
#arvindkejriwal #अरविंदकेजरीवाल #manishsisodia #sanjaysingh #liquorscamcase #delhinews #enforcementdirectorate #ED #CBI #Punjab #ਪੰਜਾਬ #Bhagwantmann #breakingnews #supremecourt #delhihighcourt #aamaadmiparty #AAP #tiharjail
