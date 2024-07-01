ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ - ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ. Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP. Photo: RMN News Service
Asia Pacific Latest Punjab Videoart World 

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ – ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ

RMN News , , , ,

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ - ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ. Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP. Photo: RMN News Service
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ – ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ. Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP. Photo: RMN News Service

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ 

ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਪਹਿਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਅਦਾਲਤੀ ਫੈਸਲਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਸੰਭਾਵਿਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਵੀ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਪਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੇ ‘ਆਪ’ ਨੇਤਾ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਚਲਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਲਿੰਕ ਵੀ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

Delhi Liquor Scam 

Why Arvind Kejriwal Is Jailed and Impact on Punjab

This video explains various aspects of the Delhi liquor scam in which chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are allegedly involved. The video also sheds light on the court decisions to grant bail to Kejriwal and the possible repercussions of Delhi liquor scam on Punjab where AAP leader Bhagwant Mann runs the government. You can add your comments under the video. Related links are also given below.

Kejriwal Case: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/why-courts-are-not-granting-bail-to-arvind-kejriwal-in-delhi-liquor-scam-case/

Video: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8

Video: https://youtu.be/s_-xxxeCMek

Video: https://youtu.be/wYFHXWO4gI4

New Video: https://youtu.be/__Ozhs4uYNI

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

Elections: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn

Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view

Courts: https://www.rmncompany.com/research-report-defective-e-filing-systems-of-indian-courts/

English in Courts: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/research-report-released-on-the-use-of-english-in-indian-courts/

Corruption Survey: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/perception-survey-for-2024-corruption-research-project-in-india/

#arvindkejriwal #अरविंदकेजरीवाल #manishsisodia #sanjaysingh #liquorscamcase #delhinews #enforcementdirectorate #ED #CBI #Punjab #ਪੰਜਾਬ #Bhagwantmann #breakingnews #supremecourt #delhihighcourt #aamaadmiparty #AAP #tiharjail

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ. Photo: RMN News Service

ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ

RMN News Comments Off on ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ
On October 12, 2021, farmers performing antim ardas (final rites) prayers of the farmers who were killed by the running cars in Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state. Photo: Kisan Ekta Morcha (file photo)

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੰਦ ਹੋਏ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਸੁਰਜੀਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ

RMN News Comments Off on ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੰਦ ਹੋਏ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਸੁਰਜੀਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ
Photo: Simranjit Singh Mann / Facebook

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਆਗੂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਗੈਰ-ਨਿਆਇਕ ਕਤਲ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ

RMN News Comments Off on ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਆਗੂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਗੈਰ-ਨਿਆਇਕ ਕਤਲ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ