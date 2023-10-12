Research Report Released on the Use of English in Indian Courts

The report has provided solutions including the use of technology or Artificial Intelligence (AI) to overcome the language problem in Indian courts.

The new research report “Risks of English Language Limitations in Indian Judiciary” reveals that the Indian courts are not yet ready for English language, although it is mandatory to use English in higher courts.

According to the Department of Justice, Government of India, Article 348(1) of the Constitution of India provides that “all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court shall be in English language until Parliament by law otherwise provides.”

However, most lawyers and judges are not quite comfortable using English in their official work because they lack English language skills. The Supreme Court is urging all court judges to use technology extensively, but technology cannot be applied without the knowledge of English.

The report gives many examples where court judgements are written in wrong language and it is not possible to make heads or tails of the sentences written in the court documents, including petitions and orders.

These are not only the court documents that are invariably written in wrong English, but the documents of the Ministry of Law and Justice of the Government of India are also usually erroneous.

The trouble begins in the Indian law institutes – colleges and universities – most of which do not have qualified teachers to teach proper English to students. The focus of these institutes is on imparting traditional law education which is not sufficient to prepare students to survive in today’s communications-driven world.

You can click here to download the report and share it with your colleagues so that they could support this editorial work. The report is also given below in digital format.

