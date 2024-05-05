Perception Survey for 2024 Corruption Research Project in India. Photo: RMN News Service
Perception Survey for 2024 Corruption Research Project in India

Perception Survey for 2024 Corruption Research Project in India

After releasing the India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022) in October 2022 and ICRR 2023 in October 2023, RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian initiative of RMN News Service – has launched the India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) project.

This survey is part of our ongoing research project to compile a comprehensive report ICRR 2024 on corruption in India. You can participate in the following survey and click here to know the details of the project.

[ Collaboration for Research Project on Corruption in India ]

[ Research Project on Corruption in India Launched for 2024 ]

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Is India a corrupt country?

Are you affected by corruption in India?

Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India?

What is the impact of corruption in India?

Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly?

Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably?

Is there a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians in India?

Are Indian courts handling corruption cases effectively?

Should Indian corruption crimes be prosecuted in international courts?

Is imprisonment a sufficient punishment for corruption crimes?

