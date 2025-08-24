Amidst “Vote Theft” Allegations, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of George Soros Conspiracy

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | August 24, 2025

India’s political landscape is currently dominated by a contentious battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At the heart of this dispute are serious allegations of electoral manipulation and “vote theft” leveled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. In response, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a strong counter-attack, linking Rahul Gandhi to “foreign conspirators” like George Soros.

Rijiju’s Claims of Foreign Conspiracy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in an interview with ANI on August 23, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of working with foreign figures like George Soros to destabilize India. Rijiju alleged that George Soros has allocated significant funds for this purpose and claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are complicit with these “anti-India” forces, including Khalistani groups. The RMN News report highlights that this political attack lacks any substantiated proof and appears to be a “reactive maneuver” to counter the growing accusations against the BJP regarding vote theft. This narrative, according to the report, conveniently sidesteps the core issue of the integrity of India’s electoral process.

Rahul Gandhi and the “Vote Theft” Campaign

Rijiju’s unsubstantiated attack comes amidst a nationwide campaign by the Congress and other opposition parties under the banner of “Vote chor, gaddi chhor” (Vote thief, quit the throne). Rahul Gandhi has been particularly vocal, presenting what he describes as empirical data and proof of election manipulation. He has gone as far as to label PM Modi an illegitimate leader who secured his position through fraudulent means.

The opposition’s campaign suggests that the BJP’s consistent electoral victories, despite widespread public suffering from issues such as unemployment, poverty, and inflation, can only be explained by large-scale election manipulation. Alleged methods of fraud include:

Selective EVM manipulation

Electoral roll frauds

Voter bribery

These claims suggest that the BJP’s electoral success is not a reflection of popular mandate but a result of a rigged system. Many BJP politicians, including Kiren Rijiju, are alleged to owe their positions to this “vote theft,” which creates a cycle where they feel compelled to defend Modi, fostering an environment of “unnecessary idolization”. PM Modi himself is described in the report as an “uneducated religious demagogue” whose success is attributed to electoral fraud and the creation of fake narratives, rather than genuine public support or political acumen.

On-the-Ground Protests and Defiance

The opposition’s campaign is not merely rhetorical but is grounded in on-the-ground protests and symbolic acts of defiance.

On July 9, 2025, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, organized a widespread “ chakka jam ” (roadblock) protest across the state.

” (roadblock) protest across the state. A powerful demonstration occurred on August 13 in Uttar Pradesh, where Samajwadi Party workers declared UP Congress chief Ajay Rai the “real MP from Varanasi“. This act directly challenged the official 2024 Lok Sabha election results, with protesters claiming that PM Modi had actually lost the seat by 150,000 votes but was declared the winner through electoral fraud.

Such protests reflect a deep-seated public frustration and a growing distrust in the electoral system.

Critique of the Opposition’s Strategy

Despite understanding the alleged ploys of Modi and the BJP, the opposition itself is criticized for being naive in its approach. Their protests often lack the sustained momentum needed to create a significant impact. The report suggests that without mobilizing the public, particularly students, for perpetual street protests—similar to the Anna Hazare, anti-CAA, and farmers’ movements—opposition parties may find themselves unable to defeat the ruling regime. According to the opposition’s own logic, this is a battle that can only be won on the streets.