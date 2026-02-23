CIC Exposes “Criminal Cartels” and Regulatory Rot in Delhi’s Chinar Housing Society

The crisis at Chinar CGHS extends beyond administrative friction into active criminal conduct. The “Clean House” community court has identified a persistent pattern of extortion under the garb of entry fees and the use of criminal intimidation to silence dissent.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | February 21, 2026

NEW DELHI — A major investigation into the Chinar Co-operative Group Housing Society (CGHS), also known as Majestic Apartments in Dwarka, has unmasked a systemic collapse of the rule of law, characterized by financial crimes, administrative extortion, and a “collusion nexus” between management and government regulators.

Transparency Laws Under Assault

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recently taken “adverse note” of the society management’s efforts to bury financial transparency. In a show-cause notice decision dated February 16, 2026, the CIC dismissed the “misleading and variable” defenses used by the society’s President and Public Information Officer (PIO), Mr. Parveen Wadhwa, to evade the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The case was triggered by resident Mr. O.P. Khurana, who sought information regarding car parking allotments after one of his parking spaces was allegedly captured illegally. According to the sources, Mr. Wadhwa initially labeled the request “mischievous” and a “privacy invasion” before ultimately claiming the society was not subject to the RTI Act—a claim the CIC rejected as legally baseless.

Allegations of Extortion and Intimidation

The crisis at Chinar CGHS extends beyond administrative friction into active criminal conduct. The “Clean House” community court has identified a persistent pattern of extortion under the garb of entry fees and the use of criminal intimidation to silence dissent.

Mr. Khurana reported being subjected to “vulgar and derogatory language” by the Society President, who also moved to arbitrarily expel him from the society without the required judicial approval from the Registrar. Such tactics are described in the sources as a “weapon of intimidation” meant to warn other residents against challenging the management committee’s (MC) authority.

The Collusion Nexus

The investigation highlights a “hand in glove” relationship between the Registrar of Co-operative Societies (RCS) and corrupt MC members. The sources allege that society maintenance funds are being used to bribe RCS bureaucrats, who in turn “junk” resident complaints and grant “effectively legal immunity” to residential cartels.

This regulatory rot is not limited to the RCS; the report involves a sprawling web of negligence including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The failure of these departments to act has reportedly transformed housing societies into “dangerous centers of unchecked crime”.

Demands for Accountability

The total absence of punitive action by the Delhi Government against lawless officials is cited as evidence of a broader systemic governance failure. The sources argue that the current system is designed to “protect the predator, not the prey,” as transparency mandates are routinely ignored to conceal financial embezzlement.

The report concludes with an urgent call for the immediate removal of Parveen Wadhwa and the delinquent Assistant Registrar. Activists warn that anything less than a total purging of these corrupt elements is an admission that the government has abdicated its duty, leaving citizens at the mercy of “residential cartels”.

