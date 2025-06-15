Council of Europe Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Strasbourg, France – The Council of Europe has voiced profound concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the situation as having reached an “intolerable level of severity”. This urgent call comes amidst recent Israeli attacks on Iran, which threaten regional stability, though the primary focus remains on Gaza’s devastating conditions.

The organization has unequivocally condemned the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which deliberately targeted civilians, and stresses the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as an imperative. However, the Council emphasizes that while states possess the right to self-defense, such measures must strictly comply with international law, including the principle of proportionality. “No act of terror, no matter how heinous, can justify a response that itself disregards fundamental principles of international law,” the Council asserts.

The situation in Gaza continues to raise serious concerns regarding Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law and human rights law. The Council has highlighted numerous serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and fundamental principles of international law, including:

The killing and injuring of civilians, including those seeking humanitarian assistance.

Attacks on civilians, including children, aid workers, and other protected persons.

Starvation and forced displacement.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions on humanitarian access.

The ban on international journalists in Gaza, which is seen as hiding the reality on the ground and posing a direct threat to democratic security by hindering transparency and accountability.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has joined the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and other global voices in demanding an immediate ceasefire, full and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance, and the urgent resumption of a credible political process. The Council firmly believes that the implementation of a two-state solution remains the only viable path toward a just and lasting peace and the sole credible basis for peaceful coexistence built on human dignity and respect for international law.

The Secretary General has urged all Council of Europe member states to protect civilian lives, uphold international law, and support multilateral diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, each according to their means. Member states with influence in the region are particularly called upon to use their voice and leverage to help uphold accountability and restore conditions for peace.

The Council of Europe reaffirms that the protection of human dignity and the strengthening of democratic security must be integral to any response to this crisis. Furthermore, for a rules-based international order to maintain its credibility, international law must be respected universally, “without double-standard”.