June 16-30, 2025

In the latest June 16-30, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine, you can read the following stories.

Regarding international relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to the G7 was contingent upon his government’s agreement to law enforcement cooperation, a condition set by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This comes amid a broader context where Canada considers India’s alleged actions targeting Canadian citizens a serious crime of Transnational Repression, and a report indicates that an Indian agent kept former leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, under close surveillance.

In a significant diplomatic development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) dismissed India’s long-standing allegations of state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, which is described as a diplomatic setback for India. A report also mentions the Iran-Israel Conflict.

On the topic of leadership and governance, more than half of respondents in 19 of the 24 surveyed countries express a lack of confidence in Donald Trump’s leadership. President Trump has announced the official launch of registration for the “Trump Card,” a new premium pathway designed to provide wealthy foreigners with access to the United States.

He has also implemented a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, citing national security concerns. In the United States, demonstrations took place in cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, in response to intensified immigration raids and the deployment of troops.

Furthermore, the “No Kings” protests were a series of demonstrations across the United States organized to oppose the policies and perceived overreach of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Within India, there are significant domestic concerns. Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating “match-fixing” and “industrial-scale rigging” in Indian elections. The reports highlight that India is facing its worst existential crisis, with the country’s 1.4 billion commoners under grave threat from their own political rulers who have been exploiting them.

Instances of corruption and exploitation include the Widehouse Corruption Scandal, described as a construction racket in Delhi run by criminal housing society MC members in collusion with corrupt officials. Additionally, a case of malicious legal action in a Delhi court illustrates how India’s judicial system is being exploited to target independent journalists. In Delhi, hundreds of people have been displaced in Kalkaji after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed illegal structures, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a fleet of electric buses in the city.

International bodies are also active on various fronts. A high-level delegation from the Council of Europe Congress, led by President Marc Cools, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The Council of Europe organized a major conference in Strasbourg where over 500 leading cybercrime experts from around the world gathered.

The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has released its report, expressing concern about threats to judicial independence. In defence innovation, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) launched ten new innovation challenges.

The sources also touch upon other topics, such as the statement that there is no specific definition of terrorism, and it is only a form of political system clandestinely run by professional politicians of the world. The importance of green film-making for the future of cinema, aiming to save energy and reduce environmental harm, was highlighted by student expert Imrana, and AI-powered Virtual Worlds are also mentioned.

