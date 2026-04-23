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Council of Europe Chief Issues Call to Action: “Democracy is Still Alive” Amid Global Crises

During a rigorous Q&A session with representatives from across the political spectrum, Berset took an unequivocal stand on the independence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | April 23, 2026

STRASBOURG — Secretary General Alain Berset issued a rallying cry to the Parliamentary Assembly this week, asserting that “democracy is still alive” and urging lawmakers to maintain momentum despite a backdrop of profound geopolitical tension. Citing recent elections in Bulgaria and Hungary as evidence that “the people have spoken,” Berset emphasized that Europe cannot distance itself from nearby crises, noting that no conflict is truly far from the continent’s security or economy.

A Leading Response to the Ukraine Crisis

The Secretary General underscored the Council of Europe’s central role in addressing the war of aggression against Ukraine, now in its fifth year since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Berset urged Europeans not to let the conflict fade from view as other global crises emerge.

A key priority for the organization remains the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression, an initiative Berset noted now requires the firm commitment of member states to succeed. He pointed to an upcoming ministerial session in Chișinău, Moldova, as a critical moment to advance support for Ukraine and address issues like foreign information interference.

Defending the Independence of Human Rights

During a rigorous Q&A session with representatives from across the political spectrum, Berset took an unequivocal stand on the independence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Addressing concerns regarding migration and political pressure, he warned that the Court’s autonomy must be “untouchable”.

Berset revealed a “serious matter” facing the continent: one-third of European Union members have put the independence of the Court into question. “We could not act as if nothing was happening,” Berset stated, insisting that debates regarding the Court must be handled at the political level in Strasbourg rather than through direct pressure on the judiciary. He reaffirmed that the European Convention on Human Rights remains the continent’s most vital text.

Reforming for a Divergent World

The Assembly, which serves as a unique pan-European forum for dialogue, heard Berset’s vision for a values-based Europe that is prepared to adapt to a shifting global landscape. In response to questions covering a range of issues—including the arrest of mayors in Türkiye, elections in Armenia, and tensions between Serbia and Kosovo—Berset signaled a possible reform of the Council of Europe.

The goal of such reform, Berset explained, is not to renounce the organization’s principles but to become stronger in defending them. As Europe faces increasing pressure from “force and violence” even from former partners, the Secretary General insisted that the Council must adapt to remain a bulwark for democratic values.