Bengaluru, September 5, 2025 — In a decisive move aimed at restoring public trust in the electoral process, the Karnataka Cabinet has formally recommended the use of paper ballots for all future local body elections, citing the “eroded credibility” of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Law Minister H.K. Patil announced the decision, emphasizing the need to safeguard democratic integrity. The State Election Commission (SEC) has been authorized to revise and, if necessary, redo electoral rolls to ensure transparency.

This recommendation aligns with a broader campaign by the Congress party, which has long criticized EVMs as vulnerable to manipulation. Allegations of vote fraud, fake voters, and inflated vote counts—particularly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—have intensified scrutiny. Rahul Gandhi notably accused the BJP of “massive theft of votes” in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura segment.

International voices have joined the chorus: Elon Musk and Donald Trump have both advocated for paper ballots, warning of EVMs’ susceptibility to hacking by humans or AI. An RMN News poll revealed that 89% of respondents prefer paper ballots over EVMs.

Despite these concerns, the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court have largely dismissed petitions challenging EVM use, drawing criticism for perceived bias toward the ruling government.

The Karnataka Cabinet’s move may reignite national debate over electoral reforms, with opposition leaders urging other states to follow suit. You can read the full report on RMN News.

