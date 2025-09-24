Justice Questioned: Umar Khalid Denied Bail Again as Kapil Mishra Evades Arrest in Delhi Riots Case

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | September 23, 2025

The Supreme Court has issued notices on the bail pleas of student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa Ur Rehman, all accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Despite spending over five years in jail, their bail applications have faced repeated rejections, with Khalid’s reportedly denied at least 15 times.

Advocates argued for an urgent hearing, citing prolonged incarceration and political targeting. Khalid, known for leading peaceful protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, is viewed by supporters as a Gen Z voice silenced by fabricated charges and judicial bias.

In stark contrast, BJP leader and Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra—allegedly a key instigator in the riots—is enjoying full state impunity. A Delhi court had ordered an FIR and further investigation into Mishra’s role, following a complaint by Mohammad Ilyas, who accused Mishra and other BJP leaders of inciting violence and vandalizing property in Northeast Delhi.

Despite this, the Delhi Police opposed the FIR, claiming Mishra was being framed. A district court is now reviewing the magistrate’s order, but observers fear political protection will shield Mishra from accountability.

A 2022 citizens’ report led by former Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur alleged Delhi Police complicity in the riots, accusing them of enabling a pogrom against Muslims. The report also criticized the Union Home Ministry for delaying force deployment during the violence, which left 53 dead and over 500 injured.

The disparity in legal treatment between Khalid and Mishra has reignited concerns over judicial independence and political interference in India’s justice system. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 7.