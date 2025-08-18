Election Commission Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, rallying against perceived irregularities in voter list management.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | August 18, 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations of electoral fraud, labeling the term “vote chori” (vote theft) as a direct affront to the country’s Constitution. In a press conference held in the capital on August 17, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar asserted that such claims are being weaponized for political gain and undermine the integrity of India’s voters.

The ECI’s response comes amid escalating tensions with opposition parties, who have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of relying on electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, electoral roll manipulations, voter bribes, and intimidation tactics to secure victories. These allegations persist despite widespread issues like poverty, unemployment, corruption, and religious discord in BJP-governed regions, according to critics.

Highlighting a recent protest on August 13, Samajwadi Party activists symbolically declared Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai as the “true MP from Varanasi,” claiming Modi had actually lost the 2024 Lok Sabha seat by 150,000 votes but was fraudulently announced as the winner. The ECI, represented by CEC Kumar alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, maintained its impartial stance, treating the ruling party and opposition equally.

Kumar emphasized the transparency of India’s electoral processes, questioning the plausibility of widespread fraud: “More than 1 crore officials, over 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents are involved in a Lok Sabha election. Can anyone steal votes in front of so many people and with such a transparent process?” He further stated that the ECI stands firmly with voters and that baseless allegations neither intimidate the commission nor the electorate.

The controversy also touches on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, which the ECI initiated in response to demands from political parties for corrections. Kumar explained that a one-month window is provided for objections, ensuring openness in the process. He expressed concern over misinformation and referenced a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that prohibits machine-readable voter lists to protect privacy.

Opposition figures have countered by accusing election officials of issuing unverifiable assurances while conducting polls in an opaque manner, allowing the BJP to dominate unchallenged. They argue that complaints from weaker opposition groups are routinely dismissed.

On the same day as the ECI’s presser, Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, rallying against perceived irregularities in voter list management. The ECI reiterated that no evidence has been presented for claims of double voting or other frauds, urging parties to substantiate their accusations.

This exchange underscores deepening divides in India’s political landscape, with the ECI positioning itself as a guardian of constitutional fairness amid heated electoral debates.

