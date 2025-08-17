SAD President Badal Urges Election Commission to Act Against Sisodia for Inciting Violence in Punjab Polls

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, August 17, 2025 – Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has strongly condemned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia for allegedly urging party workers to secure victory in the 2027 Punjab elections “by any means,” accusing the AAP of employing deception, lies, and tactics that could incite violence.

In a statement released on social media, Badal described Sisodia’s remarks as a blatant admission of AAP’s “dirty tactics,” including riots and money games, to retain power in the border state. He linked AAP’s rise in Punjab since 2014 to a series of sacrilege incidents starting in 2015, pointing to the conviction of an AAP MLA in the 2016 Malerkotla sacrilege case as evidence of the party’s involvement.

“The Aam Aadmi Party’s bloody cat is finally out of the bag. The mask has fallen,” Badal stated. “AAP’s deceptions, lies, false promises, and dirty tactics—such as riots, violence, and money games—to cling to power in Punjab in 2027 have been shamelessly and openly admitted by their top leader, Manish Sisodia.”

Badal has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate and stringent action against Sisodia, including the cancellation of his bail in an ongoing Delhi corruption case and the debarring of AAP from contesting elections in Punjab.

[ 🔊 ਸਿਸੋਦੀਆ ਦੇ ਬਿਆਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ: ਆਡੀਓ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ]

He emphasized the need to prevent a recurrence of past dangers in the sensitive region, warning that AAP’s strategies exploit religious sensitivities and fuel communal divisions among Punjabis, particularly Sikhs.

The SAD leader urged residents of Punjab to recognize what he called a “dangerous game” aimed at pitting brothers against brothers to weaken the Akali Dal. Opposition groups accuse AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, of operating like a criminal organization involved in financial crimes, with several leaders facing allegations of money laundering.

Local sentiments in Punjab reportedly view Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a “puppet” controlled by AAP’s Delhi faction, which is accused of misusing public funds to expand the party’s influence. Amid growing distrust in major parties like Congress, SAD, and BJP, concerns are mounting that an AAP victory in 2027 could spell disaster for the state.

As of now, neither Sisodia nor AAP has issued a response to Badal’s allegations. The ECI has yet to comment on the demands for action.